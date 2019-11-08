  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Reexamining Hattiesburg’s history: Leaders discuss inclusivity

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Hattiesburg is well known as a Civil Rights city and considered to be quite progressive to many of its residents, but to others, there is an undercurrent of racism and prejudice that cannot be overlooked.
      News

      Black full-time faculty account for 3%

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      Associate professor Cheryl Jenkins, Ph.D., has heard she is someone’s first black professor annually since she started teaching at Southern Miss in 2008.
      Features

      Dixie Darling earns Miss USM title

      Molly Schraeder
      0
      On Oct. 26, Vivian O’Neal earned the title of Miss University of Southern Mississippi, granting her the opportunity to represent Southern Miss, advocate for what she believes in and compete for Miss Mississippi in the summer.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Soccer

      Soccer falls to LA Tech in final game

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      The Southern Miss soccer team (7-10-1) finished the regular season with a 2-1 loss to Louisiana Tech (13-4-2) in overtime on Nov. 1.
      Basketball

      Golden Eagles start basketball season with win

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      A 90-71 win over Delta State started off the Golden Eagles’ basketball season Tuesday.
      Features

      Punter from down under shares American experience

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      Growing up in Australia, Matt Bromell spent his childhood playing tennis, basketball and Australian football. Now, he’s the Southern Miss punter.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Lifestyle Thrifted Gold: books make unique accent pieces
Lifestyle

Thrifted Gold: books make unique accent pieces

By Bethany Morris

-

87
0

If you love books and pops of color in your living space, then this thrift is for you. The books we choose to read often reflect our own interests, beliefs and aspirations. From a design standpoint, the texture and pops of color that a book can add to a living space is subtle but can give an overall cozy feel to the living space. 

When I’m browsing thrift stores, I often look for books. I look for bright colors and interesting patterns that can make a living space pop. Adding books to a bookshelf that reflect your field of interests will also add a personal touch to your space. When someone walks into a room, I like for them to get a sense of who you are. Filling the room with your interests makes for great conversation pieces.  

I am a photojournalism major. When I went to New York, I found an amateur photographer book from the 60s. I’m also a Spanish minor, so I have found many Spanish books for less than $1 at thrift stores.

 I found the perfect condition book, “Noche Oscura en Lima” at Southern Antiques in Laurel for $1. The lady who previously owned it was also taking Spanish courses and even had her notes jotted down from her lecture in the book. It’s mind blowing to me to think that this lady 40 years ago was in my place struggling to learn a second language and that is the link that connects us. 

In addition to finding books of your interest, you can also add thrifted books to give pops of color to your bookshelf and tie the colors of books with throw pillows in your room. Books also work into the overall aesthetic for a room and make a great pedestal for candles, which adds volume to a shelf or end table. By adding variation in depth and height of accent pieces in a room, it can be eye catching and adds even more interest to the room.  

Two of my favorite interior designers, Joanna Gaines and Erin Napier, tend to use books when they remodel houses for their clients. The simplistic way they incorporate books into their clients’ spaces is the key to using books as décor in your home. By adding books to your living space, it gives you a natural look for a boho eclectic vibe. 

The best advice I can give while searching for thrifted books in thrift stores is to take your time while browsing through the stores or booths. Many stores and booths at thrift stores use vintage books for décor. Every time I go to a thrift store, I’m almost 100% positive that I can find books from the Reader’s Digest book collections. Reader’s Digest are the best books to choose if you want to incorporate interesting patterns into your living space, and usually these books are no more than a $1. 

Listed below are the thrift stores that I have the most luck at buying books. I hope that you’ll think about incorporating books into your décor whether you’re a bookworm or not!

BEST THRIFT STORES FOR BOOKS ACROSS MISSISSIPPI:  

1. Southern Antiques, Laurel, MS  

2. Lucky Rabbit, Hattiesburg, MS  

3. NUTS Laurel, MS  

4. City Thrift Jackson, MS  

5. The Atrium Meridian, MS

Previous articleVSCO girls break trendsetter molds
Next articleBrooke Candy debuts with confidence on ‘Sexorcism’
Bethany Morris
- Advertisement -

Latest news

EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

Rudd offers double the fun in Netflix show

Paul Rudd’s new Netflix show, “Living with Yourself” digs into the deepest desires of its viewers. Its scientific plot captures the true possibility of cloning while leaving a hilariously awkward theme in its path.
Read more
OpinionLillie Busch -
0

Kanye West uses religion as a prop

Religion, and by extension, Christianity, has become a prop and publicity tool in media. Public officials utilize it as a bargaining chip with their citizens. Anti-abortionists use Christianity to promote their cause.
Read more
EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

Brooke Candy debuts with confidence on ‘Sexorcism’

After years of building her hype as well as her dedicated, underground fanbase, Brooke Candy has finally released her debut album “Sexorcism.”
Read more
LifestyleBethany Morris -
0

Thrifted Gold: books make unique accent pieces

If you love books and pops of color in your living space, then this thrift is for you.
Read more
LifestyleLillie Busch -
0

VSCO girls break trendsetter molds

On your way to class, you see a girl with a large bottle that belongs more on a rocket ship than a college kid’s possession. The brightly colored bottle—a Hydro Flask, you later learn—swings from her fingers. Stickers with hashtags like #savetheturtles decorate the bottle’s metal surface. You speed up, because you’re going to be late, and you notice that she wears a Pura Vida necklace, despite the weather being 50-something degrees, and the beach being more than 90 minutes away.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Reexamining Hattiesburg’s history: Leaders discuss inclusivity

Hattiesburg is well known as a Civil Rights city and considered to be quite progressive to many of its residents, but to others, there is an undercurrent of racism and prejudice that cannot be overlooked.
Read more

Must read

EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

Rudd offers double the fun in Netflix show

Paul Rudd’s new Netflix show, “Living with Yourself” digs into the deepest desires of its viewers. Its scientific plot captures the true possibility of cloning while leaving a hilariously awkward theme in its path.
Read more
OpinionLillie Busch -
0

Kanye West uses religion as a prop

Religion, and by extension, Christianity, has become a prop and publicity tool in media. Public officials utilize it as a bargaining chip with their citizens. Anti-abortionists use Christianity to promote their cause.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Lifestyle

VSCO girls break trendsetter molds

On your way to class, you see a girl with a large bottle that belongs more on a rocket ship than a college kid’s possession. The brightly colored bottle—a Hydro Flask, you later learn—swings from her fingers. Stickers with hashtags like #savetheturtles decorate the bottle’s metal surface. You speed up, because you’re going to be late, and you notice that she wears a Pura Vida necklace, despite the weather being 50-something degrees, and the beach being more than 90 minutes away.
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Students defend Tinder relationships

Senior communications major Jane Burns said she did not expect to meet her future husband in college. Though they attended the same high school, it was not until Burns started college that they connected and fell in love. They began living together, and last March, her fiance proposed. What separates Burns from other people in successful relationships is that she met her fiancé on Tinder.
Molly Schraeder -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Students find absentee voting difficult

For many college students and for people who temporarily move away from home, absentee voting is the only option to be politically involved. Despite absentee ballots being a well-known option for voting, student absentee voters often face challenges when attempting to make their voices heard.
Karigan Teer -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Campus groups encourage political involvement

As the November elections draw near and Mississippi prepares for what the National Review calls a “surprisingly competitive” race for governor, student groups at Southern Miss, such as Converge, College Democrats and College Republicans, have put time and effort into campaigning for their candidates.
Molly Schraeder -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz