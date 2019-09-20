Thrifted Gold: Groovy Headscarves

Photo by Bethany Morris

Throughout the 50s and 60s, ladies wore headscarves around their necks and in their hair. This trend has popped back up in today’s fashion, and it’s pretty amazing how even after all these years, the headscarf is still a classic staple in women’s clothing.

A headscarf can be a very versatile piece in a lady’s wardrobe—the options are endless. In addition to wearing the scarves around their necks or in their hair, women also tie the scarves around purses and bags as a pop of color.

If you’re a college student like me, being up to date on fashion trends while trying to live on a budget can be quite difficult. Buying such groovy headscarves from Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters can be pricey: prices range from $18-$29 at Urban Outfitters and from $10 to $78 at Anthropologie.

An alternative to shopping at Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters for groovy headscarves is to shop at your local thrift store. I don’t know about you, but $78 is a little steep for a headscarf when you’re living on a college budget and most likely making minimum wage.

I have found multiple patterns and textures of headscarves from thrift stores across Mississippi. The headscarves I have found were priced from 90 cents to $4, so there is no need to spend a fortune on a silk scarf or a vintage look-a-like when you can find authentic vintage items. It’s fun to browse thrift stores in hopes to find that perfect hidden gem.

I have found the majority of my headscarves at City Thrift in Jackson, Lucky Rabbit in Hattiesburg and Southern Antiques in Laurel.

When going thrift shopping, here are some tips:

Keep an open mind. Don’t go into a thrift shop with a goal in mind; just browse, and great thrifts will show up.

Be sure you know the worth of the item you’re interested in so you don’t overpay.

Shop local. It’s always great to give back to shop owners and vendors that are from your area. When you do this, you are in turn giving back to your state and local economy.

For upcoming articles in the Thrifted Gold column, I will be featuring more thrift stores throughout Mississippi. I will also be demonstrating easy DIYs with some of the thrifted items I have found, while providing a modern and trendy twist. It’s so important to be resourceful in today’s economy, especially when you’re living on a budget.

Through this column, I hope to encourage others to shop locally, to help people realize that it is possible to still be stylish while on a budget, and to prove the theory that “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”