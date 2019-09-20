Thrifted Gold: Groovy Headscarves

  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      McNair takes student outreach and support role

      Lauryn Bohn
      0
      When Delores McNair started her journey at Southern Miss, she was the office secretary. As she took on more responsibilities and duties throughout the years, the title of her position went through several changes too.
      News

      Prism Center provides training for prospective LGBTQ+ allies

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Southern Miss Allies and the Prism Center of Southern Miss is providing training for students and faculty that will help them to become official allies of the LGBTQ+ community here at Southern Miss.
      News

      Joseph A. Greene building reopens doors

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      Joseph A. Greene Hall reopened its doors after two years of construction, and the College of Education and Human Sciences found a new home within its walls.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Opinion

      College athletes should not be paid to play

      William Burke
      0
      The life of a student athlete comes with many perks, and getting paid for being a student athlete is not one for a reason.
      Analysis

      Offensive takeaways from Troy

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      “Man we are rolling,” quarterback Jack Abraham told center Trace Clopton between snaps at Troy. The Golden Eagles’ ability to maintain momentum earned the squad a 47-42 win over the Trojans. Gearing up for number two Alabama, Southern Miss is focused on fixing previous mistakes, however, there are some key takeaways going into week four.
      Features

      Mitchell plays final season in black and gold

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 31-16 Southern Miss win over Kansas in 2010, young Jordan Mitchell found himself on the field of M.M. Roberts Stadium.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Lifestyle Thrifted Gold: Groovy Headscarves
Lifestyle

Thrifted Gold: Groovy Headscarves

By Bethany Morris

-

0
0

Photo by Bethany Morris

Throughout the 50s and 60s, ladies wore headscarves around their necks and in their hair. This trend has popped back up in today’s fashion, and it’s pretty amazing how even after all these years, the headscarf is still a classic staple in women’s clothing.

A headscarf can be a very versatile piece in a lady’s wardrobe—the options are endless. In addition to wearing the scarves around their necks or in their hair, women also tie the scarves around purses and bags as a pop of color. 

If you’re a college student like me, being up to date on fashion trends while trying to live on a budget can be quite difficult. Buying such groovy headscarves from Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters can be pricey: prices range from $18-$29 at Urban Outfitters and from $10 to $78 at Anthropologie.

An alternative to shopping at Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters for groovy headscarves is to shop at your local thrift store. I don’t know about you, but $78 is a little steep for a headscarf when you’re living on a college budget and most likely making minimum wage.  

I have found multiple patterns and textures of headscarves from thrift stores across Mississippi. The headscarves I have found were priced from 90 cents to $4, so there is no need to spend a fortune on a silk scarf or a vintage look-a-like when you can find authentic vintage items. It’s fun to browse thrift stores in hopes to find that perfect hidden gem. 

I have found the majority of my headscarves at City Thrift in Jackson, Lucky Rabbit in Hattiesburg and Southern Antiques in Laurel. 

When going thrift shopping, here are some tips:  

Keep an open mind. Don’t go into a thrift shop with a goal in mind; just browse, and great thrifts will show up.  

Be sure you know the worth of the item you’re interested in so you don’t overpay. 

Shop local. It’s always great to give back to shop owners and vendors that are from your area. When you do this, you are in turn giving back to your state and local economy.  

For upcoming articles in the Thrifted Gold column, I will be featuring more thrift stores throughout Mississippi. I will also be demonstrating easy DIYs with some of the thrifted items I have found, while providing a modern and trendy twist. It’s so important to be resourceful in today’s economy, especially when you’re living on a budget. 

Through this column, I hope to encourage others to shop locally, to help people realize that it is possible to still be stylish while on a budget, and to prove the theory that “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Previous articleMLMs provide entrepreneurship, irritation
Bethany Morris
- Advertisement -

Latest news

LifestyleBethany Morris -
0

Thrifted Gold: Groovy Headscarves

Photo by Bethany Morris Throughout the 50s and 60s, ladies wore headscarves around their...
Read more
LifestyleAlyssa Bass -
0

MLMs provide entrepreneurship, irritation

When full-time general manager Elizabeth Stewart* heard that a woman she followed on social media was making $10,000 a month selling Arbonne, she knew she wanted to give it a try.
Read more
OpinionWilliam Burke -
0

College athletes should not be paid to play

The life of a student athlete comes with many perks, and getting paid for being a student athlete is not one for a reason.
Read more
FeaturesBlair Ballou -
0

Jack’s Movie Shack keeps movie rentals alive

Southern Miss alumnus Daniel Greer co-owns Jack’s Movie Shack in Laurel with his wife Tiffany, and the two can often be found below the neon glow of an open sign in one of the last movie rental stores in the country.
Read more
NewsLauryn Bohn -
0

McNair takes student outreach and support role

When Delores McNair started her journey at Southern Miss, she was the office secretary. As she took on more responsibilities and duties throughout the years, the title of her position went through several changes too.
Read more
EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

‘Charli’ confirms that Charli XCX is that girl

Charli XCX’s third studio album “Charli” is a heightened continuation of her mixtapes “Number 1 Angel” and “Pop 2.” Featuring mixed themes of isolation, indulgence and friendship, “Charli” near-perfectly melds frenetic dance tracks with somber pop ballads.
Read more

Must read

LifestyleBethany Morris -
0

Thrifted Gold: Groovy Headscarves

Photo by Bethany Morris
Read more
LifestyleAlyssa Bass -
0

MLMs provide entrepreneurship, irritation

When full-time general manager Elizabeth Stewart* heard that a woman she followed on social media was making $10,000 a month selling Arbonne, she knew she wanted to give it a try.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Lifestyle

MLMs provide entrepreneurship, irritation

When full-time general manager Elizabeth Stewart* heard that a woman she followed on social media was making $10,000 a month selling Arbonne, she knew she wanted to give it a try.
Alyssa Bass -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Students support shopping Secondhand September

According to the BBC, “Secondhand September” is a campaign encouraging people to avoid buying new clothing for all 30 days of September. Many students shop at local thrift stores regularly, and they shared their tips for finding secondhand treasures.
Bethany Morris -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Hattiestyle: Wardrobe Essentials

In the South, there are not seasons so much as varying degrees of heat. The seasons and changing styles of New York Fashion Week do not exist below the Mason-Dixon line. Besides chevron print, oversized t-shirts and Nike shorts, what else can be considered “wardrobe essentials” in the Bible Belt?
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

How to go green by living clean

College students usually have their attention divided in many different ways. Students have classes, jobs and internships to concern themselves with.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail..com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz