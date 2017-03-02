‘Throw me something, mister’

On Feb. 28, Fat Tuesday, crowds gathered in the streets of Biloxi for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s annual parade.

More than 300 sponsors participate in one of the coast’s oldest Carnival organizations, according to Carnival on the Coast’s website.

“Today the Carnival Association continues the tradition begun years ago, with King d’Iberville and Queen Ixolib reigning over parades in Biloxi on Fat Tuesday,” states the website.

The parade started at 1 p.m. on Main Street, turned onto Highway 90 then right on to Lameuse Street, turned left onto Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, turned left onto Reynoir Street, then back on to Highway 90, turned right on to Porter Ave. and ended on Howard Ave. near Caillavet Street. The theme of this year’s parade was “The Luck and lore of Superstitions.”

According to WLOX one parade participant fell on a piece of exposed rebar and died during the parade festivities.