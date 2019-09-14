  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Joseph A. Greene building reopens doors

      Earl Stoudemire
      0
      Joseph A. Greene Hall reopened its doors after two years of construction, and the College of Education and Human Sciences found a new home within its walls.
      News

      Dan Rather presents as part of lecture series

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Legendary journalist and war correspondent Dan Rather spoke to members of the press as well as a select number of students for the Lieutenant Colonel John H. Dale Sr. Distinguished Lecture Series Sept. 12.
      News

      Hub Dance Collective presents “Re-Connect”

      Kaylyn Jones
      0
      Hub Dance Collective presented its 7th annual fall dance concert series “Re-Connect” at the Southern Miss Theater and Dance Building Sept. 5 and 6.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Golden Eagles sees three loses in home tournament

      James Calhoun Jr.
      0
      The Southern Miss Volleyball team came into the Southern Miss Classic with a record of 0-3 after losing to the University of Seattle, University of Denver and University of San Francisco in the Denver Invitational.
      Football

      Southern Miss at Mississippi State photo gallery

      Michael Sandoz
      0
      Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan tackles Southern Miss running back Kevin Perkins. Photo by: Michael Sandoz Wide…
      Sports

      Hat Trick Magic: Jenny Caracheo leads the Eagles to victory

      William Burke
      0
      Eight goals are an impressive amount in a game but that’s not the only impressive thing that happened during the women’s soccer game on Sunday.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Entertainment Too much too late: Chappelle is our own creation
Entertainment

Too much too late: Chappelle is our own creation

By Klaria Holmes

-

98
0

Graphic by Brian Winters

To truly comprehend Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up, ironically entitled “Sticks and Stones,” there’s a fundamental conversation that must take place. It seems that we’ve entered an age where free speech and art are treading the thin lines they’re drawn on, which is becoming a large problem. 

In the 65 minute-long Netflix special “Sticks and Stones,” Dave Chappelle manages to cover a slew of topics ranging from abortion, suicide and the LGBTQ+ community, prompting some outrage – but mostly praise. Days after the special was released, the Rotten Tomatoes reviews were in and they weren’t completely matching up. The audience reviews for the show were at a whopping 99% while critic reviews of the show were almost two thirds lower. 

I personally enjoy comedy as much as the next person, but not at the expense of others’ internal or external struggles. In this age of warranted political correctness, the only reason why the Dave Chappelles of the world continue to find this behavior acceptable is that there is no defined line as to when art and free speech stop being simply art and free speech. Instead, they’ve become buzzwords and excuses for those to air out what might be in their hearts: outright bigotry.  

As an artist, you have the right to create whatever content makes you happy. But to profit from the struggles you have never faced, and even those you have, is disrespectful. And quite frankly, it’s getting old.  

What Dave Chappelle and many others are doing isn’t new. Political incorrectness has always been a thing, and for most comedians, it is their schtick. Because of this, it is an unoriginal and tacky way to continue your legacy. 

Using your platform to air out personal thoughts and feelings towards marginalized groups does nothing but give oppressors more ammo. It starts as a simple joke aimed at one of these groups and backed by free speech. It ends with those words or ideas justifying their opinions on that group. 

Chappelle addresses the viewers’ choice to watch his special multiple times throughout it, and he’s right. Every individual who’s expressed their disappointment and anger about the special used their own free will to make a conscious decision to watch it. Dave Chappelle didn’t wave guns in our faces or bribe us to watch. We chose to. 

So, isn’t this our fault? 

It is not our fault, and that’s the flaw in Chappelle’s logic. My free will to watch a show does not, and should not allow you to degrade others and use them as the butt of your joke. Chappelle’s newest show is controversial and has caused an uproar for good reason. The time to turn a blind eye toward people abusing their power as an entertainer is over, and it’s about time.  

But, it’s not just Chappelle’s fault. In a way, we as a society have let him and others get to this point of blatant disregard where he and mixed company think this is appropriate behavior. It is time we take “Sticks and Stones” as a lesson and own up to some of the monsters we have created in our silence.

Previous articleHattiestyle: Wardrobe Essentials
Klaria Holmes
- Advertisement -

Latest news

EntertainmentKlaria Holmes -
0

Too much too late: Chappelle is our own creation

To truly comprehend Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up, ironically entitled “Sticks and Stones,” there’s a fundamental conversation that must take place. It seems that we’ve entered an age where free speech and art are treading the thin lines they’re drawn on, which is becoming a large problem.
Read more
LifestyleLillie Busch -
0

Hattiestyle: Wardrobe Essentials

In the South, there are not seasons so much as varying degrees of heat. The seasons and changing styles of New York Fashion Week do not exist below the Mason-Dixon line. Besides chevron print, oversized t-shirts and Nike shorts, what else can be considered “wardrobe essentials” in the Bible Belt?
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Tragedies desensitize the public

There is no denying that humanity has had its fair share of tragic events recently. Some might say we have had more than our fair share. In fact, there is so much violence saturating today’s media that the public’s reaction is becoming disturbingly routine.
Read more
LifestyleLaurel Thrailkill -
0

How to go green by living clean

College students usually have their attention divided in many different ways. Students have classes, jobs and internships to concern themselves with.
Read more
NewsEarl Stoudemire -
0

Joseph A. Greene building reopens doors

Joseph A. Greene Hall reopened its doors after two years of construction, and the College of Education and Human Sciences found a new home within its walls.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentConrad Acosta -
0

“IT Chapter Two” provides mixed experience

Andy Muschietti’s “IT Chapter Two” is a strange mixture of jumpscares, comedy, highly disturbing imagery and interesting character development. Taking place 27 years after the first movie, the story follows the now-adult members of the Loser’s Club as they are called back to Derry with a mission to kill the demon known as “IT” once and for all.
Read more

Must read

EntertainmentKlaria Holmes -
0

Too much too late: Chappelle is our own creation

To truly comprehend Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up, ironically entitled “Sticks and Stones,” there’s a fundamental conversation that must take place. It seems that we’ve entered an age where free speech and art are treading the thin lines they’re drawn on, which is becoming a large problem.
Read more
LifestyleLillie Busch -
0

Hattiestyle: Wardrobe Essentials

In the South, there are not seasons so much as varying degrees of heat. The seasons and changing styles of New York Fashion Week do not exist below the Mason-Dixon line. Besides chevron print, oversized t-shirts and Nike shorts, what else can be considered “wardrobe essentials” in the Bible Belt?
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

“IT Chapter Two” provides mixed experience

Andy Muschietti’s “IT Chapter Two” is a strange mixture of jumpscares, comedy, highly disturbing imagery and interesting character development. Taking place 27 years after the first movie, the story follows the now-adult members of the Loser’s Club as they are called back to Derry with a mission to kill the demon known as “IT” once and for all.
Conrad Acosta -
0
Read more
Entertainment

Summer blockbusters surprise and disappoint

Summer movie lineups typically feature great diversity, both in genre and quality, and the 2019 summer lineup is no exception.
Conrad Acosta -
0
Read more
Entertainment

Taylor Swift beams positivity on “Lover”

Light, airy and immensely positive, Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has the singer-songwriter returning to form while keeping up with the style of pop that has been present for her past couple records.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us: printz@usm.edu.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz