Tulane’s four home runs snaps Southern Miss’ nine game win streak

The Golden Eagles dropped their midweek home matchup to rival Tulane 10-7 on Tuesday night. Tulane batters hit four home runs off the Southern Miss pitchers in the game.

“I think early in the ballgame we missed on some early opportunities,” Berry said. “We had the bases loaded in the first and third innings and we were able to get one run. We could have busted that thing open. We gave up two three-run innings and one two-run inning. I thought that Tulane came out [and] played very well.”

Tulane’s starting pitcher Ross Massey walked in a run in the bottom of the first inning after hitting Daniel Keating with the bases loaded, giving Southern Miss the 1-0 lead.

Tulane responded with the first of their home runs in the second inning with a leadoff solo home run to tie the game 1-1. The Green Wave then took the lead in the next inning off an error by Mason Irby that allowed one run to score. However, Southern Miss took a 3-2 lead in the fourth after Bryant Bowen and Matthew Guidry hit back-to-back RBI sac-flies.

The Green Wave forced Southern Miss to play catch up after hitting two more home runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead. Tulane hit another two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to extend their lead 7-3.

Southern Miss was able to respond in the bottom of the seventh and cut the lead down 7-5 with a two-run home run by Luke Reynolds. Tulane answered again after scoring three runs off of back-to-back two-out RBI doubles to give them a 10-5 lead in the top of the ninth inning.

Reynolds led off the bottom half of the ninth inning with a solo home run, but the Golden Eagles were only able to tack on one more run in the game. By the end of the night, Southern Miss had left 11 runners on base compared to Tulane’s six.

Southern Miss’ starting pitcher Jarod Wright was relieved after only 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

“Offensively their swings had intent when they hit it; it left the yard pretty quick,” Berry said. “But at the end of the day we didn’t pitch well enough down in the zone like we needed to and we left too many runners on [base].”

Relief pitcher J.C. Keys had similar issues like Wright and had to be pulled after allowing three runs on four hits in 2.2 innings of work. Tulane forced Southern Miss to go through three more pitchers, all of whom combined to allow five runs on five in hits in four innings.

“We’ve played well for so long, we won nine straight, not that it gives you a reason to lose,” Berry said. “Sometimes you have to get your oil checked, and tonight we got our oil checked. I was proud that we competed all the way until the end. We gave ourselves an opportunity to tie that game.”

Southern Miss will go on the road to play the University of Alabama at Birmingham for a weekend series. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m.