Photo GallerySportsTrack & Field UAB Blazer Invitational Photo Gallery By Michael Sandoz - January 12, 2019 0 918 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Caleb Parker high jumps for fourth place in the Men's High Jump (Sandoz) Emma Kate Holdbrooks and Lina May run the Women’s 3000 meter run (Sandoz) McKenna Mumaw throws the Women’s weight throw (Sandoz) Mamadou Seck runs the Men’s 600 meter dash (Sandoz) Lorenzen Burton runs the Men’s 300 meter dash (Sandoz) Rian Robinson finishes first in her section of the Women’s 300 meter dash (Sandoz) McKinely West beats out fellow Mississippi schools to take first in the Men’s 60 meter Dash (Sandoz) Marquasha Myers runs the Women’s 60 meter Hurdles prelims (Sandoz) Sarah McMillon takes first in her heat of the Women’s mile, finishing third overall giving USM the podium sweep (Sandoz) Kate Maddox and Regen McGee take first and second respectively in the Women’s mile (Sandoz) Kadaria Thompson leads her heat of the Women’s 60 meter dash prelims (Sandoz) John Warren soars for first in the Men’s Long Jump (Sandoz) All photos by Michael Sandoz Related