ad
  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Universities’ voter turnout increases

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
      News

      Sweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local

      William Lowery
      0
      The first Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival was held in Poplarville Oct. 18 and 19.
      News

      Chronic health conditions create challenges for students

      Morgan Usry
      0
      People who have chronic health conditions may face many challenges. This is even more true for those who are also students. On top of the normal problems that any college student has, they also have to deal with missing classes, constant fatigue and the other complications that a chronic health issue can pose.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      With the 2019 basketball season starting Nov. 5, head coach Jay Ladner and the Golden Eagles have spent the past seven months adjusting to the new coaching administration.
      Sports

      Southern Miss learns from mistakes at LA Tech

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 45-30 loss to LA Tech on Oct. 18, Southern Miss now sits at number three in Conference USA West.
      Sports

      Baseball scrimmage offers three takeaways

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In the midst of preparing for the 2020 season, the Southern Miss baseball team hosted William Carey University for a fall scrimmage.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
News Universities' voter turnout increases
News

Universities’ voter turnout increases

By Caleb McCluskey

-

85
0

Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.

The executive director of Mississippi Votes, a nonprofit organization that seeks to boost civil engagement, Arekia Bennett said she is pleased to see an increase of voting across campuses in Mississippi. 

“Nationally, millennials outperformed baby boomers during the midterm election last year, and in Mississippi, we had a really historical turnout among that electorate,” Bennett said. “Part of that is because we engaged young people directly.”

Bennett said in universities like Jackson State, the organization saw a dramatic increase as almost 351% in voter turnout between 2014 to 2018.

Forrest County Election Commissioner Sue Polk said it is important for college students to go out and vote. However, she said students should vote in their home counties instead of their college counties unless they plan to stay in Hattiesburg after graduation.

“They have those drives at USM—and all colleges—to get the students to vote because they can’t go back, but they can if they vote absentee,” Polk said. “They hold the drives, and after they register, maybe three-fourths of them don’t even vote.”

Polk said she expects a good voter turnout for the Nov. 5 election because of the competitive governor’s race and local sheriff’s race.

Polk said some people do not find local elections as important.

“This election is never as large as the presidential election,” Polk said. “In my 22 years [as an election commissioner], I’ve never understood it. Your state and your local officials can do more for you as an individual in the state of Mississippi as your president can.”

In the 2018 midterm election, out of the 45,784 registered voters of Forrest County, 23,176, just over 50% of voters, participated in the election. When asked how this number stacks up to neighboring counties, Polk said that she has never compared Forrest County to other counties like Madison, Hinds or Harrison because the bigger cities of Jackson and Biloxi are there.

“I’ve never compared Hattiesburg to—we’ll say–cities like Jackson, Greenwood, Greenville or Tupelo,” Polk said. “The coast is much larger than us, and Jackson is much larger than us, so I’ve never compared our city to another.”

According to Bennett, students need to get involved with local politics specifically because that is where people’s voices are better heard.

“It is not just about performing on Election Day. We know that it is about cultivating an environment where folks are talking about these policies that shape our lives,” Bennett said. “Two or three votes can change one election. I believe that more people are engaged because they believe wholeheartedly that their voices matter.”

Southern Miss alumnus and millennial fellow for MS Votes Jack Hoda, who is a first-year master’s of public administration student at the University of North Carolina, agreed with Bennett that local politics are important, and also said millennials are becoming more interested in issues that affect them, which has led to a rise in voter turnout for the age block.

“There are definitely movements happening in our generation that we haven’t seen in a long time,” Hoda said. “People are really passionate about the issues that are affecting them. People are really passionate about the current political landscape.”

Previous articleFive songs that emphasize the importance of America and our rights
Next articleBallot Box Comic
Caleb McCluskey
Caleb McCluskey serves as News Editor of the Student Printz.
- Advertisement -

Latest news

OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Politicians​ lack connection with students

Local politicians aim to increase their voting by campaigning to specific neighborhoods but cease to campaign to college students due to money, political views or the lack of appeal.
Read more
FeaturesAlyssa Bass -
0

Republican teachers commit to voting for Hood

When Joseph Puckett was a substitute teacher at Vicksburg High School, he was shocked by what he saw. The product of a private school education, the sophomore teaching and coaching major at Copiah-Lincoln Community College said he saw students who lacked a stable connection with their teachers in an outdated environment.
Read more
CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Ballot Box Comic

Comic by Darius Harris.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Universities’ voter turnout increases

Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
Read more
EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

Five songs that emphasize the importance of America and our rights

Nov. 5 is election day. Thousands of people young and old will head to their nearest voting district to cast his or her ballots for governor of Mississippi. Voting is an important part of American culture, but college students struggle to find time to vote. Here are five songs to get them out to the polls. “Real American” by Rick Derringer No, this isn’t an article about the best wrestler introduction songs, but “Real American” is a reminder that no matter the odds, get it done. A lot of music during the ‘80s emphasized motivation and never giving up, but “Real American” also reminds the listener that they are a proud citizen of America, and what do Americans do? They vote, among other things, but most importantly vote. “(You Can Still) Rock in America” by Night Ranger Another patriotic song from the most patriotic decade in human history. Many people recognize Night Ranger as “the band that made that one song my friends and I sing drunkenly at karaoke night,” but this 1983 single might be their greatest work. Why? Because it’s about America the beautiful! Southern Miss students can show their patriotic pride by pulling into the parking lot of wherever they vote while blaring out this song at maximum volume. Truly, the American way. “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)” by the Beastie Boys Many college students aren’t registered to vote. Many would rather choose to party rather than go out to the polls. Think about it this way, though, voting is like deciding whether or not we should be allowed the right to party. This gem by the Beastie Boys is about how sometimes people have to fight for the preservation of the simple things in life. If people don’t vote, then they can’t party. “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash People think punk music is only about rebelling against the establishment, but that’s not true. This song, from the band’s 1983 album “Combat Rock,” could also be used to apply to an everyday dilemma: do I go out and vote, or not? If a student chooses to vote, then they play a part in deciding who becomes the next governor of Mississippi or President of the United States. If they don’t, then it’s their loss. “Renegade” by Styx Imagine being the person who likes to vote and support a good cause. Imagine waking up, going through the day and reaching the end, only to realize, “No, I forgot to vote!” Styx’s song makes the individual feel like they committed a crime and are now on the lam. Nothing says renegade more than forgetting to vote and having to apply for an absentee ballot instead. Truly, the sign of a renegade who had it made.
Read more
EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

Grandson shows empowerment in anti-authority

Jordan Edward Benjamin, otherwise known as grandson, has been a political artist since 2018. He shares his political views throughout his music, especially during performances.
Read more

Must read

OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Politicians​ lack connection with students

Local politicians aim to increase their voting by campaigning to specific neighborhoods but cease to campaign to college students due to money, political views or the lack of appeal.
Read more
FeaturesAlyssa Bass -
0

Republican teachers commit to voting for Hood

When Joseph Puckett was a substitute teacher at Vicksburg High School, he was shocked by what he saw. The product of a private school education, the sophomore teaching and coaching major at Copiah-Lincoln Community College said he saw students who lacked a stable connection with their teachers in an outdated environment.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Sweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local

The first Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival was held in Poplarville Oct. 18 and 19.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
News

Chronic health conditions create challenges for students

People who have chronic health conditions may face many challenges. This is even more true for those who are also students. On top of the normal problems that any college student has, they also have to deal with missing classes, constant fatigue and the other complications that a chronic health issue can pose.
Morgan Usry -
0
Read more
News

Deans prepare for Getting into Graduate School

Photo courtesy of graduate school panel.
Molly Schraeder -
0
Read more
News

Hattiesburg moves toward a cleaner and greener future

The annual Keep Mississippi/Alabama Beautiful Conference was hosted at the Hattiesburg Holiday Inn Oct. 10 and 11. The conference served as part of a growing effort to reduce littering and increase sustainability in Hattiesburg.
Molly Schraeder -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz