University prepares for inaugural Spring Family Day

The Southern Miss Office of New Student and Retention Programs invites students and families to attend the inaugural Spring Family Day event Saturday, April 6. The event will be a campus tailgate leading up to the Southern Miss versus Marshall University baseball game.

Ashley E. Jones is the coordinator of NSRP and wants to inform, support, engage and provide opportunities for parents and families to connect with the Golden Eagle experience. Each fall semester the NSRP office hosts a family tailgate for Southern Miss students. During the fall 2018 semester, the event welcomed nearly 1,000 attendees.

“After a successful fall tailgate, we received a great deal of interest to host a spring event too. We heard the call and took action,” Jones said.

Reservations are required to attend the Spring Family Day and can be done through the NSRP office’s page on the university’s website. Registration will close on Friday March 29.

“Tailgate tickets are $25 per guest and include admission to the tailgate event, meal, one baseball game general admission ticket and a gift,” Jones said. “For baseball season ticket holders or those who have already purchased tickets to the game, the cost is $15 per person. Children ages 0-2 will be admitted to the tailgate and the baseball game for free.”

The tailgate will take place from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on the Reed Green Coliseum Lawn across from Pete Taylor Park.

“This is a great opportunity for families to visit, reconnect and spend time with their student,” Jones said.

Students and families attending the Spring Family Day event will enjoy a tailgate atmosphere of good food, games and music prior to the baseball game. All families that register and attend the event will be entered into a drawing for the chance to be the one to throw the first pitch at 2 p.m.

Junior public relations major Morgan Lawrence said she enjoys the community and support for Southern Miss during tailgates and game days.

“I really like the whole tailgate and game day experience. The food and games and community is what stands out to me the most,” Lawrence said. “You can walk by tents you don’t even know and 10 minutes later become friends with those people. It is community for the time being: putting aside differences and coming together to support Southern and the team.”

Junior polymer science engineering major Sarah Gaston said she enjoys seeing friends, eating great food and playing the games available at tailgates.

Tailgate events allow for families and community to come together to support their school and team.

In preparation for the event, the Office of NSRP coordinated with multiple partners on campus including athletics, Southern Miss catering and the Physical Plant in order to create the perfect family day.

photo courtesy Office of NSRP