USM finishes fifth at Memphis Intercollegiate tourney

The Golden Eagles finished fifth in the 7,300-yard course at the Memphis Intercollegiate golf tournament.

The day belonged to junior Matt Codd, who went from a 10th place finish on the first day to battling his way to a third-place tie, hitting a 221 overall. Codd finished with a +5 and hit a 71 in the final round.

“I was extremely proud of the play from Matt Codd, who enjoyed his first top five with the program” said Head Coach Jerry Weeks.

The team itself finished with a 903, just behind the host team Memphis who finished with a 902. The team was also only eight strokes behind, first place Little Rock.

After the first day of the tournament, the Golden Eagles had three players tied for 10th which were Codd, Walker Kesterson and Matt Lorenz. The team itself wound up in a close fourth place position by the end of day one but the team would stumble later on. Kesterson dropped to 13th place, finishing his scoring at a 225. Lorenz dropped down to a disappointing 46th place finish, hitting a 233.

“I thought this team played very well this week, despite battling some tough wind conditions and an extremely tough course,” Weeks said.

Despite the tough second day, the Golden Eagles managed o beat all of their conference opponents in the tournament beating Western Kentucky and Marshall.

The Golden Eagles will be back in action at the Kenny Invitation in Bowling Green, Ky. on Oct. 10- 11.