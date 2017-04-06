USM honors fallen Eagles

The Fallen Eagle Ceremony held on April 3 in the Thad Cochran Center honored the memory of students, faculty and staff who passed away within the last year.

SGA Vice President Jesse Robinson opened the ceremony with a prayer. Dean of Students Eddie Holloway said the SGA started the Golden Eagle memorial service in 2003

“This tradition has added value to the total collegiate experience,” Holloway said. “Our intention is to give greater attention and meaning to the worth and dignity of our students, faculty and staff members’ lives. It is our hope that the memorial service demonstrates the love and deep appreciation of those that have transitioned.”

After Holloway spoke, SGA President for the 2016 – 2017 school year Caroline Bradley delivered her speech on “Living Golden.” In her speech, she summarized what it means to be a Golden Eagle in one word, “connection.”

The Spirit of Southern, a men’s a cappella group, performed “Ubi Caritas” before Reverend Kevin Bradley of Caswell Springs United Methodist Church gave a speech titled “Reflections of Life.”

“Not exactly a short topic,” he said.

The names of the Fallen Eagles were read after Bradley’s speech, and plaques for each of the students, faculty and staff members were presented to a representative of that person. After each name was called, family and friends were invited to stand in honor of their memory.

Staff Council member Charles Childress presented the profile of staff member Melody Wilson, who worked in the Office of General Counsel for several years.

Holloway read the names of 19 students who were honored during the ceremony.

To conclude the ceremony, Associate Dean of Students Wynde Fitts lit the “Candle of Life,” and incoming SGA President for the 2017-2018 school year Cameron Cloud gave the closing remarks. The Spirit of Southern led the gathered audience in the singing of the Alma Mater as people left the ceremony.

Students honored in the Fallen Eagle Ceremony:

Jolie Bartolome, Business Administration, Gulf Breeze, Fla.;

Allyn Boday, Accounting, Ocean Springs, Miss.;

Joseph Cannizzaro, International Development, Orlando, Fla.;

Terry Cooper, Special Education, Hattiesburg;

Henry Ewing; Business Administration, Hattiesburg;

Christine Helton, Hospitality Management; Madisonville, La.;

Beulah Jez, Child and Family Studies; Bay St. Louis, Miss.;

Michael Johnson, Educational Administration, Tylertown, Miss.;

Sierra Jones, Computer Engineering Technology, Vancleave, Miss.;

Kendrick Kennedy, Management Information systems; Biloxi, Miss.;

Joshua Kirkpatrick, Marketing, Bay St. Louis, Miss.;

Xochitl Morales Martinez, Music, Havana, Cuba;

Cynthia Nunnery, Psychology, McComb, Miss.;

Kristina Quintini, Sport Management, Hattiesburg;

Donte Rich, Criminal Justice, Hattiesburg;

Kiarenza Rodriguez, Nutrition and Dietetics, Perkinston, Miss.;

Delborah Scott, Foreign Languages-Spanish, Madison, Miss;

Cole Whaley, Banking and Finance, Spanish Fort, Ala.

and

Jerry White, Marine Science, Pass Christian, Miss.