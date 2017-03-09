USM magazine seeks student submissions

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Writers, a creative writing program in the Department of English at The University of Southern Mississippi, is now accepting submissions for Product 31, the 2017 edition of its student-run online literary journal.

“All current students can submit their work,” reads a statement from the Center. “You can review the past three issues and find out more about submission rules online at www.usm.productmag. com.”

The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 31.

“Any current students, undergraduate or graduate, are eligible to submit their work,” says a statement on the website. “Our interests are wide and varied. We love everything from traditional realism to experimental to magical realism. We are also interested in seeing ways in which writers use form, narrative, and language in both traditional and nontraditional ways. Flash fiction, short shorts, traditional length short stories and everything in between are welcome.”

Interested students can submit their work to usmproductmag@gmail.com. Prizes will be determined by outside judges.