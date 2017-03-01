Southern Miss places seventh in Louisiana Classics

On Tuesday the Southern Miss men’s golf team finished the Louisiana Classics golf tournament in Lafayette, La. with a three-day score of 899, tying for seventh-place in the event.

In the first two rounds on Monday, Southern Miss shot 291 and 304 to end the day in seventh place. In the final round, the Golden Eagles matched their second round score of 304 to finish the tournament tied for seventh place with Texas State.

Kent State finished in first place with a 21-under par score of 843. Texas A&M and LSU finished the second and third, respectively.

Junior Matt Codd shot a 222 in three rounds and placed highest for Southern Miss by tying for 17th place overall. Senior Ryan Argotsinger shot a 225, finishing tied for 31st place. Freshman Matt Lorenz finished tied for 39th place overall.

Sam Burns of LSU won the finished in first place overall by shooting a 206 in three rounds, 10-under par.

The Golden Eagles’ next tournament is the Spring Break Invitational in Dallas, TX, beginning on March 14.