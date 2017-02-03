USM missing grad student found

A missing person’s report has been filed for University of Southern Mississippi graduate student Faizan Tahir on Feb. 3, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Faizan’s sister Hiba Tahir posted to social media on Feb. 2, 2017, at 8:48 p.m., asking if anyone knew of Faizan’s location.

Faizan was last heard from at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. His last post to social media was made at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday.According to his lab partner Gary Crispell, Faizan did not attended his lab the following day.

“He was supposed to go to a movie with a friend [Thursday] night and didn’t show up to that either,” Hiba said.

Faizan’s cell phone service provider located his phone in Hattiesburg, MS. Hiba said Crispell went to the location and saw confederate flags.

“We are very concerned that his life might be in danger,” Hiba said. “We’re waiting to speak to an investigator.”

Faizan’s car is not at his apartment and, according to Hiba, “management [and] police could not find him and [would not let me in to the apartment]” Faizan drives a red Chevy Cruze plate BRV915. Faizan, 24, is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has dark-brown hair. Faizan usually wears blue contacts – his natural eye color is brown.

Hiba said police advise persons to not go to this location, as there may be crucial evidence for the investigative team.

“His lab partner visited the location this morning and said that it was sketchy, with a big confederate flag out front and a lot of trash all around,” Hiba posted to social media. “He did not see Faizan’s car there. My parents and I are at HPD waiting to speak to an investigator. Please do not visit the location yourselves, as there might be evidence there.”

Hiba said if anyone knows anything, now would be a great time to speak up. “We are concerned that his life might be in danger but we are hoping for the best,” Hiba said.

If anyone has information about Faizan’s location or has heard from him, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900.

UPDATE: “Faizan has been located and is safe. Thank you all for your kind words to my family during this dark time,” Hiba said.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated periodically as new information emerges.

Location of the phone was removed as to protect possible evidence at the scene. Faizan has been found as of 3:45 p.m. and reported safe. The family has requested privacy at this time.

This story was last updated at 11:05 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.