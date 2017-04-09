USM participates in The Big Event for seventh consecutive year

On April 8, more than 500 graduate and undergraduate students participated in community service throughout the Hattiesburg area for the The University of Southern Mississippi’s seventh annual Big Event.

Students from the Gulf Park campus contributed to The Big Event from Long Beach.

Big Event director Andrew Causey said students represented Southern Miss at 25 different sites.

“The Big Event was a big success,” Causey said. “So many students wanted to show their love for our city on a Saturday morning. We went to a couple of sites and the site supervisors were so grateful.”

Students volunteered at Hattiesburg schools, the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter, R3SM, local animal shelters and more.

Colleges nationwide participate in The Big Event each year. USM’s Student Government Association hosts the USM Big Event with support from the Center for Community and Civic Engagement.

Student volunteers assembled at Reed Green Coliseum early that morning and departed to the various service sites to which they were assigned.

“I’m so pleased with the response from students who want to participate in this annual day of service,” said USM Associate Dean of Students Wynde Fitts. “We’re making a difference in our community every year.”

Volunteers for The Big Event at the Southern Miss Gulf Park Campus worked in conjunction with the 2017 Blue Cross Blue Shield Get Ready to Run Kids’ One-Mile Fun Run. Students helped to provide support in a variety of areas such as course safety marshal, start line assistance, finish area assistance and general race support.