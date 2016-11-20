USM Rugby team seeks new members

The Southern Miss Rugby Football Club is looking for prospective members for its spring 2017 season.

Over the past few weeks, the Southern Miss Rugby Football Club has begun working to boost club membership by seeking out students who may be interested in participating in rugby or contact sports in general.

“We’ve started tabling again [in the Thad Cochran Center],” said Recruiting Officer Ian Bridson. “We’re trying to get some more posters out, possibly [for] next semester.”

Rugby is a sport similar to American football. Rugby differs in that forward passes are illegal, and rugby players wear little protection on the field.

There are also different variations of rugby. According to the World Rugby website, Rugby 15s is the standard form of the game, where each team fields 15 players. Rugby 7s is an alternate form in which each team fields only seven players.

Bridson believes that people who have played other team contact sports in the past are well suited to play rugby.

“I would say that rugby is a really fun sport, especially for people who have possibly had experience in contact sports beforehand,” Bridson said. “Everyone on the team are brothers and friends on and off the field.”

According to the club Facebook page, the Southern Miss club was founded in 1973. They compete in the Deep South Rugby Conference and have won the Deep South Union four times in its history. They will resume practicing and competing at the start of the spring 2017 semester.

Students interested in joining the Southern Miss Rugby Football Club can check out its Facebook page @ USMRFC or contact recruiting officer Ian Bridson via email at Ian.Bridson@usm.edu.