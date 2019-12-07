USM sports through the decade

2010:



Baseball – Conference USA tournament champions, NCAA regional

For Scott Berry’s first season as head baseball coach, the Golden Eagles finished with a record of 36-24. In the Conference USA tournament championship game, Southern Miss beat Rice 7-4. The Golden Eagles advanced to NCAA regionals at Auburn. Southern Miss lost to Clemson 10-1, yet beat Jacksonville State 19-6. Auburn ended the Golden Eagles road to Omaha with a 17-8 loss.



Men’s Basketball – CIT tournament

The Southern Miss men’s basketball team participated in the College Insider postseason tournament (CIT) after a 20-14 season. The Golden Eagles lost in the first round to Louisiana Tech 66-57.



Men’s Basketball – NCAA tournament

For the third time in school history, the men’s basketball team qualified for the NCAA tournament. The Golden Eagles were the No. 9 seed in the tournament with a record of 27-9. Kansas State, ranked as No. 8, beat Southern Miss 70-64 in the first round.

2011:



Football – Hawai’i Bowl, Conference USA champions

In head coach Larry Fedora’s final season and 18th consecutive winning season, Southern Miss finished with a record of 11-2. The Golden Eagles went on to win the Conference USA championship as well as the Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl over Nevada 24-17. Southern Miss was ranked No.20 in the AP poll and No.19 in the coaches’ poll.



Baseball – NCAA regional

After losing to Houston 7-6 in 14 innings and ECU 4-0 in the Conference USA tournament, Southern Miss advanced to NCAA regionals in Atlanta where the Golden Eagles lost to Mississippi State 3-0 and lost to Georgia Tech 6-2. Southern Miss finished the season with a record of 40-19.



2012:



Men’s Basketball – NCAA tournament

2013:



Men’s Basketball – NIT quarterfinal

Southern Miss participated in the National Invitational Tournament after a 29-10 season. They defeated Charleston Southern 78-71 and Louisiana Tech 63-52 to advance to the quarterfinals. Those wins were later vacated after an NCAA investigation into former coach Donnie Tyndall’s use of ineligible student-athletes. The Golden Eagles run at the tournament ended with a 79-62 loss to BYU.



2014:



Men’s Basketball – NIT quarterfinal

With a 31-7 record, the Golden Eagles went back to the NIT. Southern Miss won over Toledo in the first round 66-59 and over Missouri in the second round 73-81. Those wins were also vacated due to NCAA violations. Minnesota beat Southern Miss 81-73 in the quarterfinals.



Women’s Basketball – WNIT

The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 27-7 record. At the Conference USA tournament Southern Miss defeated Old Dominion 83-64 and UTEP 84-70. The team fell to Middle Tennessee 84-55 for a second place finish in the conference. In the WNIT, the Lady Eagles won over Lamar 75-60, however, lost to Mississippi State 74-60.



2015:



Women’s Basketball – WNIT

For the second consecutive season, the Lady Eagles finished second in Conference USA. A 80-66 win over UAB and a 65-53 win over Middle Tennessee led them to a 60-57 loss to Western Kentucky. In the WNIT, Southern Miss beat Texas Southern 79-69 followed by a win over TCU 77-73 in overtime. The Lady Eagles beat Eastern Michigan 76-65 but later lost to Michigan 69-60.



Football – Heart of Dallas Bowl

Under the leadership of head coach Todd Monken, Southern Miss finished its season with a record of 9-5, including a 44-31 loss to Washington in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.



2016:



Football – New Orleans Bowl

Jay Hopson took over the role as head coach in 2016. The Golden Eagles finished 7-6 and defeated Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowl 28-12.



Baseball – Conference USA tournament champions, NCAA regional

Southern Miss won the Conference USA tournament with a 17-5 win over Old Dominion in seven innings, a pair of wins over Marshall with scores of 9-3 and 3-2. In the championship game, the Golden Eagles beat Rice 3-2. Southern Miss went on to win over South Alabama 14-2 during their NCAA regional run. Florida State beat Southern Miss 7-2 and South Alabama beat Southern Miss 7-5 to end the Golden Eagles run. The final record for Southern Miss was 41-20.

2017:



Baseball – NCAA regional host

After finishing a regular season Conference USA, champions with a 50-16 record, Southern Miss hosted an NCAA regional tournament. Back to back losses to Mississippi State ended the Golden Eagles road to Omaha.



Cross Country – 2nd in Conference USA race

The Southern Miss cross country team finished second in the Conference USA race with a total time of 1:29:49.08 for a total of 87 points.



Football – Independence Bowl

For the third season in a row, Southern Miss earned bowl eligibility by finishing the 2017 season with a record of 8-5. The Golden Eagles fell to Florida State in the Independence Bowl 42-13.



2018:



Soccer – Conference USA runner up

The Southern Miss soccer team concluded its season with a record of 13-6-1. In the Conference USA quarterfinals, the Golden Eagles defeated UAB 1-0 and in the semifinals defeated FAU 1-0. Southern Miss ultimately fell in the championship game to North Texas in double overtime with a score of 1-2.



Volleyball – Conference USA tournament

The Southern Miss volleyball team finished with a 17-15 record. In the Conference USA tournament, the Golden Eagles beat Western Kentucky 3-2 and lost to FIU 3-1.



Baseball – Conference USA tournament champions, NCAA regional

Southern Miss won the Conference USA tournament over FAU with a score of 12-3. The Golden Eagles beat Dallas Baptist 9-0 in the NCAA regional and fell to Arkansas 10-2 and later to Dallas Baptist 9-4. Southern Miss finished the season with a record of 44-18.



2019:



Baseball – Conference USA tournament champions, NCAA regional

Southern Miss clinched a spot in an NCAA regional after beating FAU 4-0 in the Conference USA championship. After a 13-12 comeback win over Arizona State, the Golden Eagles ultimately fell to LSU in the regional final 6-4.



Men’s Basketball – CBI tournament

Southern Miss lost in the first round of its first trip to the College Basketball Invitational to Longwood 90-68. The Golden Eagles had a season record of 20-13.



Softball – Conference USA tournament

The Southern Miss softball team qualified for the Conference USA tournament and lost in their first game to UTSA 4-2. The team finished the season with a 30-22 record.



Beach Volleyball – first season

Southern Miss launched its beach volleyball program in 2019. The inaugural season ended with a record of 11-21.





Cross Country – 2nd at Conference USA race

The Southern Miss cross country team finished second in the Conference USA race with a total time of 1:29:18 for a total of 74 points.