  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Arts & Entertainment Valve announces new ‘Half-Life’ game
Arts & Entertainment

Valve announces new ‘Half-Life’ game

By Brian Winters

-

91
0

“Half-Life” fans everywhere can finally be excited for another entry into the series. On Nov. 18, Valve announced a new “Half-Life” game “Half-Life: ALYX.”

“ALYX” is the first “Half-Life” game to be released since “Half-Life 2: Episode Two” in 2007. The announcement trailer was released on Nov. 21.

“ALYX” is going to be a virtual reality game. The game’s Steam page says a VR headset is required to play the game, which will allow the player to play the game in many new ways. VR gameplay will allow the player to rummage through shelves to find healing supplies and ammo.

“ALYX” is set between the first “Half-Life” and “Half-Life 2.” From what it looks like in the trailer, the game focuses on the start of the resistance against the game’s enemy, the Combine Empire

‘Half-Life’ starts the series off with an event called the Black Mesa Incident, where aliens from another dimension invade the earth. 

Between the first and second game, a war between humans and the Combine, called the Seven Hour Hour, takes place where the Combine take control of the earth.

You play as Alyx Vance, a woman who was young during the Black Mesa Incident. Alyx’s father is Eli Vance, a scientist at Black Mesa and a major character in the “Half-Life” series.

The official website says the Vances are relocated to City 17, the main location of “Half-Life 2.” The father and daughter continue their scientific activity to create weapons and conduct research to fight the Combine. 

What I noticed from the announcement trailer is the voices for Alyx and Eli are different from the rest of the games. It was reported that the voice of Alyx was changed because she is younger than she is in the other games. 

Eli’s voice was changed because original voice actor Robert Guillaume died in 2017.

The beginning of the trailer has “headcrabs,” little creatures that latch onto people and turn them into zombies. Headcrabs are scary enough in the normal “Half-Life” games, so having one sneak up on you in VR is going to be even worse.

One of the first scenes shows City 17 with the prominent Citadel under construction by the Combine. From the start, the trailer makes it seem like the point of the game is to find a superweapon that can take down the Combine and rescue Eli Vance.

A few examples of the puzzles that “Half-Life” is famous for are shown. Combat through the use of VR is also shown, having the player in the trailer heal themselves and shoot at zombies from behind a wall.

At one point, the trailer shows the player throwing a cup at a soldier and making them stumble; it will be interesting to see how VR plays out in the “Half-Life” universe.

If you own or buy a Valve Index VR Kit before the end of 2019, “Half-Life: ALYX” will appear in your game library for free in March 2020. Other offers given for owning a Valve Index include a “Half-Life: ALYX” theme for the SteamVR Home space, alternate gun skins for the game and special “ALYX”-themed content for “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.”  

For the time being, “Half-Life: ALYX” is going to be released for PC only in Mach 2020.

In an interview, an employee of Valve said the group would have to see how fans react to “Half-Life: ALYX” before they promise any more games in the series. 

Previous articleThanksgiving represents more than food, football
Brian Winters
- Advertisement -

Latest news

Arts & EntertainmentBrian Winters -
0

Valve announces new ‘Half-Life’ game

“Half-Life” fans everywhere can finally be excited for another entry into the series. On Nov. 18, Valve announced a new “Half-Life” game “Half-Life: ALYX.”
Read more
OpinionAshlyn Levins -
0

Thanksgiving represents more than food, football

Thanksgiving represents more than food and football.
Read more
OpinionEarl Stoudemire -
0

Dressing comes with a side of imperialism, greed

The taste of colonization and imperialism has never tasted so good with my dressing and turkey.
Read more
BasketballMakayla Puckett -
0

Men’s basketball beats cross town rival

The Golden Eagles earned their second win of the season with a final score of 83-64.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentCharlie Luttrell -
0

‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ redeems ‘Star Wars’ video games

Overall, “Jedi: Fallen Order” is the best “Star Wars” game of this generation, if not the best game of the franchise.
Read more
FootballMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss falls in final home game

The Golden Eagles (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) fell to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) in a final home conference matchup 28-10.
Read more

Must read

Arts & EntertainmentBrian Winters -
0

Valve announces new ‘Half-Life’ game

“Half-Life” fans everywhere can finally be excited for another entry into the series. On Nov. 18, Valve announced a new “Half-Life” game “Half-Life: ALYX.”
Read more
OpinionAshlyn Levins -
0

Thanksgiving represents more than food, football

Thanksgiving represents more than food and football.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ redeems ‘Star Wars’ video games

Overall, “Jedi: Fallen Order” is the best “Star Wars” game of this generation, if not the best game of the franchise.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ captures Mr. Rogers’ essence

Brilliant is the best way to summarize “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘HSM’ series defies expectations of cringe

Instead of remaking or continuing the story of the “High School Musical” movies in an effort to pull in nostalgic viewers, the show takes a meta approach that pays tribute to the movies in a fun way.
Morgan Usry -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Eaglepalooza brings creative mix of artists

The 16th Eaglepalooza was a success with headliners Moon Taxi, The New Respects and The Prom Knights.
Bethany Morris -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz