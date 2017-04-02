Vinzant resigns from VP post

Douglas Vinzant, The University of Southern Mississippi’s Vice President of Finance and Administration, announced his resignation via mass email to the university community on March 31.

Vinzant will serve as Special Assistant to the President until June 30.

“Dr. Vinzant has been a key member of the University’s executive staff since his arrival in the summer of 2013,” said USM President Rodney Bennett in a university statement. “He has made a significant impact in many areas, to include budget development, physical plant operations, human resources, information technology and support for enrollment initiatives among others.”

Vinzant has been at the University of Southern Mississippi since June of 2013, assisting in all of the university’s efforts when it comes to doling out finances and assisting the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses. Specifically this year, Vinzant was a lead in helping Southern Miss finding solutions for parking problems at the university.

Through his leadership, he helped to find new parking avenues on campus specifically on north and west side of campus.

Vinzant came to The University of Southern Mississippi after serving time in similar positions at St. Cloud State University (Minnesota), the University of Wyoming, the University of Illinois and at Arizona State University. Vinzant received his bachelor’s degree at Mississippi College and then went on to get his doctorate and master’s at the University of Southern California.

“His work ethic and his dedication to excellence have moved our university forward, and I thank him for his service,” Bennett said. “It is my hope that we will be able to identify our next Vice President for Finance and Administration by July 1, and I intend to begin the search process as quickly as possible.”

The search for the next Vice President of Finance and Administration will undergo by July 1, after the Southern Miss school calendar year will end.