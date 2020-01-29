  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News VSA invites public to Têt celebration
News

VSA invites public to Têt celebration

By Earl Stoudemire

-

1729
0

The Vietnamese Student Association will host their annual Têt celebration Jan. 30 from 5-9 p.m. at the Baptist Student Union with food, games and live entertainment.  

At the celebration, VSA will sell bowls of pho and cups of boba tea for $6 and $2, respectively. Additional activities include paper lantern and dragon making and a pie in the face section to pie a VSA member for $1. All proceeds will be going to Messengers of Love to raise money for school supplies, new orphanages, schools and clean water sources for children in Vietnam. 

Vice president of VSA and junior  biomedical sciences major Christy Nguyen aid celebrating Têt is when she is most proud to be Vietnamese.

“This time of year, I am most grateful for my grandfather for fighting alongside the U.S. in the Vietnam War and because of that my family had the opportunity to come to America for a better life. So, I am very grateful for my family giving me a better life, especially in education. It is important for me that this holiday is all about celebration of past years’ lessons and success and how important it is to be an Asian American in this day and age,” Nguyen said.

Têt is a celebration of the Lunar New Year that is celebrated in many Asian countries. 

Helen Le, a senior biomedical major and longtime member of VSA, gave insight on how it became a holiday in Vietnam.  

“China used to rule Vietnam for a long time, and during the Chinese rule, the Chinese brought in philosophies, traditions, foods, and even Lunar New Year, which is now known as Têt for the Vietnamese. The Vietnamese still carry many of the Chinese traditions of Têt, but the Vietnamese replaced the Rabbit with the Rat on the zodiac,” Le said.  

Senior advisor of VSA Julie Lam said Têt is usually celebrated for a longer time outside of the U.S.

 “People didn’t work like for a week or two. There is a celebration every single day. Like how Americans decorate for Chirstmas, it is like that in Vietnam, but here in the U.S. the decorations are subtle. We only celebrate for a weekend here in U.S. since it is not a national holiday,” Lam said.

There are many traditions that are practiced in the celebration of Têt, such as deep cleaning homes before the new year. For example, sweeping the first day of the new year sweeps good luck out the door. Arguments between others are resolved on that day. Vietnamese women and men wear red áo dàis, which are silk tunic garments worn over pants, to bring in luck and prosperity.  

Customs that are practiced on the day of Têt focus on withholding and restraint. Some families do not cook the day of Têt, but prepare the holiday feast the day before instead.  

 Tina Do, a senior banking and finance major and VSA’s treasurer, said Têt is an important day to spend with her family.  

“We have a huge feast and party as a family to enjoy the new year. Those older than me give me money in a red envelope called ‘Li Xi’. This is a sign of good luck and those older are wishing me a good new year,” Do said.

Nguyen said VSA is an inclusive organization and welcomes new members. Email Christy.nguyen@usm.edu for more information on how to be involved with VSA.

Previous articleCity council approves Project NOLA partnership
Next articleHattiesburg is not Big Brother: crime cameras are not an invasion
Earl Stoudemire
- Advertisement -

Latest news

SportsMichael Sandoz -
0

Men’s basketball bows down to the Monarchs

The Southern Miss men’s basketball team fell in a tough bout to Old Dominion at home for their second straight loss to a C-USA team.
Read more
LifestyleBethany Morris -
0

Thrifted Gold: Planting roots in the new year

The beginning of the year always brings the need for change and a bit of refreshing. What’s...
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

‘The Turning’ leaves viewers confused

The recent film adaption of “The Turn of the Screw,” an 1898 horror novella by Henry James, was chilling but completely off-base
Read more
FeaturesKaylyn Jones -
0

Political science major shares his music talents

Freshman Cullen Deroche is a hidden gem from Houma, Louisiana, majoring in political science at Southern Miss. Based on his political science major, it would be unlikely to believe he is also a talented musician.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Hattiesburg is not Big Brother: crime cameras are not an invasion

While Hattiesburg officials aim for another attempt at deescalating crime, many residents aren’t too thrilled at the newest project to place crime cameras around the city.
Read more
NewsEarl Stoudemire -
0

VSA invites public to Têt celebration

The Vietnamese Student Association will host their annual Têt celebration on January 30 at the Baptist Student Union with food, games, and live entertainment.
Read more

Must read

SportsMichael Sandoz -
0

Men’s basketball bows down to the Monarchs

The Southern Miss men’s basketball team fell in a tough bout to Old Dominion at home for their second straight loss to a C-USA team.
Read more
LifestyleBethany Morris -
0

Thrifted Gold: Planting roots in the new year

The beginning of the year always brings...
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

City council approves Project NOLA partnership

The Hattiesburg City Council approved a plan to partner with Project NOLA to implement a citywide camera system Jan. 21.
Morgan Usry -
0
Read more
News

Alumni Association funds Southern station

In mid-December, the ground of Spirit Park was broken to build a new foundation for Southern Station.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
News

New vaping laws pose pros and cons

With new restrictions on tobacco products, questions...
Morgan Usry -
0
Read more
News

Syphilis remains prominent Mississippi risk

Mississippi is the state with the highest rate of STIs and is ranked third in syphilis cases.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz