What to Get Everyone on Your Christmas List

Mom:

Jewelry

Gift card for places to eat Gift card for favorite place to shop

Candle

Southern Miss Mom gear (duh!)

Dad:

Music streaming gift card

A sports jersey Southern Miss Dad gear (duh!)

Gift Card for a restaurant

Gift Card for a place to shop

Sibling:

Music streaming gift card

Southern Miss gear!

Gift cards

A portable speaker

Earbuds/headphones

Significant other:

Girlfriend

Jewelry

Spa day

Her favorite record (only if she has a record player and doesn’t already own that record)

A record player

Clothes (only if you know for sure what she likes to wear and her sizes)

Add ons: a handwritten letter and flowers

Boyfriend

Sports jersey

Music Streaming gift card Shoes

Clothes

His favorite record (only if he has a record player and doesn’t already own that record)

A record player