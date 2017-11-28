What to Get Everyone on Your Christmas List
Mom:
Jewelry
Gift card for places to eat Gift card for favorite place to shop
Candle
Southern Miss Mom gear (duh!)
Dad:
Music streaming gift card
A sports jersey Southern Miss Dad gear (duh!)
Gift Card for a restaurant
Gift Card for a place to shop
Sibling:
Music streaming gift card
Southern Miss gear!
Gift cards
A portable speaker
Earbuds/headphones
Significant other:
Girlfriend
Jewelry
Spa day
Her favorite record (only if she has a record player and doesn’t already own that record)
A record player
Clothes (only if you know for sure what she likes to wear and her sizes)
Add ons: a handwritten letter and flowers
Boyfriend
Sports jersey
Music Streaming gift card Shoes
Clothes
His favorite record (only if he has a record player and doesn’t already own that record)
A record player
Share