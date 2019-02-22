Women’s tennis remains undefeated with win at Troy

- Advertisement -

After a rainout at Alabama State on Feb. 15, the Golden Eagles returned to the road to face Troy on Feb. 17. Southern Miss won its sixth consecutive match 6-1 against the Trojans.

On the No. 1 doubles court, sophomore Arina Amaning and senior Tjasa Jerse defeated Troy’s Matea Mihaljevic and Tingting Pei 6-0. Freshman Monique Burton and sophomore Katia de la Garza won doubles No. 3 with a score of 7-6 over Celia Estevan and Maria Casas.

The Southern Miss No. 2 doubles duo of freshman Ebru Zeynep Yazgan and senior Rikeetha Pereira fell by a score of 6-4 to Pei Ju and Chunxi Guo.

“The team stepped up well to win the doubles point and win five singles matches today,” Southern Miss assistant coach Piyanart Engineer said. “We have been working very hard in practice on the tactical aspects and it helped us to beat a good Troy team 6-1.”

In the singles portion of the day, Southern Miss won on five of six courts. Sophomore Tanit Lopez fell to Pei Ju Hsieh on court 5 with a score of 6-4, 6-1, tying things up in the competition. Yazgan brought in another win for the Golden Eagles with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Blas on court six, propelling the Golden Eagles back into the lead.

For the remainder of the singles matches, Amaning defeated Mihaljevic 6-2, 7-5 on court 1. Court 2 saw a victory from Pereira in a tie break match against Pei with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. In singles No. 3, Jerse defeated Estevan 7-5, 7-6. Garza narrowly came out on top of the No. 4 singles contest against Guo after a 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 match.

The Golden Eagles will continue on the road with a match at the University of South Alabama on Feb. 23 at 12 p.m.