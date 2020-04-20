  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Arts & Entertainment ‘A Muse In Her Feelings’ left me in my...
Arts & Entertainment

‘A Muse In Her Feelings’ left me in my feelings

By Jakori Beauchamp

-

173
0

Dvsn’s third record, “A Muse In Her Feelings,” catapults them as an early contender for best R&B project of the year. After releasing a diverse set of singles, I had high hopes going into this album and I wasn’t disappointed.

The Toronto duo, composed of R&B singer Daniel Daley and fellow producer Ninteen85, released their first single in 2015. The group subsequently signed to Drake’s record label, OVOSound, in 2016, and released their first album that year. Here we are, almost four years and three albums later, and the R&B group is still criminally underrated.The group seems to be making little impact because of the lack of promotion on their first two projects from their record label, meaning they were only known by their core fanbase.

Hopefully with “A Muse In Her Feelings,” this group will finally have their time to shine. The diverse sounds of all four of their singles were great lead-ins to what the overall sound of the album was going to be. The songs “Miss Me,” “No Cryin” (featuring Future,) “In Between” (Featuring Snoh Algera) and “A Muse” gave a great preview into the subject matter and style of songs we were to expect on the album. My favorite of these singles was “In Between” with Snoh, due to the updated beat from the original single version and its Usher sample. 

The album also features a lot of R&B acts, such as Summer Walker, Partynextdoor, Ty Dolla $ign, Jessie Reyez and Snoh Algera. Soulful, melodic sounds on the album, such as the opening track “No Good,” set the album off right and give a clear image of the story the album is about to tell. 

“Courtside” featuring Jesse Reyez reignited my fire in the album after it began to slip with “Friends” and “Dangerous City.” The way the two are going back and forth and singing right underneath each other held my attention for the entire track. 

Other standout songs include “Courtside,” “Keep It Going,” “Flawless Do It Well” and “Again.” 

“Keep it Going” is an upbeat dance song with similar musical styling to the Baltimore/DMV area. The relatable lyrics speak of a man who’s having relationship problems due to him being busy. He just wants to vibe with his girl for the night and keep the vibe going. This is a standout track because Dvsn is usually more on the melodic side of R&B, so for them to make a dance record is completely surprising. 

“Flawless Do It Well” features the R&B superstar Summer Walker. The song speaks of a male being in the strip club and wanting to know if the stripper had somebody that she is talking to before giving her all of his money. Walker, in response, tells him to mind his business and focus on giving her money. The subject matter is on par for Walker, who has a past in strip clubs, reminiscent of her song “Just Might.” The production on this is amazing. It’s solid gold and pleasing to hear how Ninteen85 produced this beat. Walker and Daley both have melodic tones that complemented each other well. Hearing them sing together was very pleasing to the ear.

“Again” is a flawless album closer. The production, vocals and harmonies of Dvsn and R&B newcomer Shantel May meshed well. The song was a very soulful way to end the overall amazing album.

This album was great, but not perfect. “Friends” with Partynextdoor and “Dangerous City” with Ty Dolla $ign & Buju Banton didn’t make as much of an impact as the others. Hopefully, however, this will be the album that takes them to the next level of R&B mass superstardom. 

Previous articleUSM students discuss impact of Easter tornadoes
Next articleBiden is a bad man with boring viewpoints
Jakori Beauchamp

Latest news

NewsWilliam Lowery -
0

Pine Belt community unites to fight COVID-19, create facemasks

The fight against COVID-19 is far from over, as the current number of confirmed cases in Mississippi increases every day. However, these tough times have also motivated the Pine Belt community to come together and support one another.
Read more
OpinionMichael Mapp -
0

Peripheral sports in danger during COVID-19

2020 is a bad year for sports. It’s a bad year for anything other than “Call of Duty: Warzone” and Joe Exotic. But sports are especially taking a hit.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

Rina Sawayama stands her ground on ‘SAWAYAMA’

Rina Sawayama’s debut album, “SAWAYAMA,” pulls together nu-metal and early ‘00s R&B-pop to create a personal, fun, strong introduction to the Japanese-British artist.
Read more
OpinionJack McCallum -
0

Biden is a bad man with boring viewpoints

Bernie Sanders may have endorsed Joe Biden, but that does not mean Sanders’ supporters should do the same. Sanders’ endorsement does not take away from Biden’s sketchy history.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

‘A Muse In Her Feelings’ left me in my feelings

Dvsn’s third record, “A Muse In Her Feelings,'' catapults them as an early contender for best R&B project of the year. After releasing a diverse set of singles, I had high hopes going into this album and I wasn't disappointed.
Read more
NewsEarl Stoudemire -
0

USM students discuss impact of Easter tornadoes

Families scattered across the Pine Belt hunkered down in their homes April 15. Various EF4 and EF5 tornadoes hit the region last week with wind speeds reaching 70 miles per hour with golf ball sized hail.
Read more

Must read

NewsWilliam Lowery -
0

Pine Belt community unites to fight COVID-19, create facemasks

The fight against COVID-19 is far from over, as the current number of confirmed cases in Mississippi increases every day. However, these tough times have also motivated the Pine Belt community to come together and support one another.
Read more
OpinionMichael Mapp -
0

Peripheral sports in danger during COVID-19

2020 is a bad year for sports. It’s a bad year for anything other than “Call of Duty: Warzone” and Joe Exotic. But sports are especially taking a hit.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

Rina Sawayama stands her ground on ‘SAWAYAMA’

Rina Sawayama’s debut album, “SAWAYAMA,” pulls together nu-metal and early ‘00s R&B-pop to create a personal, fun, strong introduction to the Japanese-British artist.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix shines light on Hasidic community in ‘Unorthodox’

Netflix’s new original series “Unorthodox,” is a must-watch, four part series centered around a young woman’s emancipation from her Hasidic Jewish community in Williamsburg.
John Hollins -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

The Strokes’ new album reflects unsure identity

"The New Abnormal” is The Strokes’ first album in seven years. An ode to ‘80s artists, the album sounds like a hand labeled, Billy Idol mixtape you would discover in your parents’ attic. ﻿
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Resident Evil 3’ is a solid remake of the original

While it lacks some of the same spark that made the “Resident Evil 2” remake shine, “Resident Evil 3” is a solid experience in its own right. It’s quick, relentless and fun.
William Lowery -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz