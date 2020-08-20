  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Sports Analysis: New Southern Miss football schedule adds improvements
Sports

Analysis: New Southern Miss football schedule adds improvements

By Charlie Luttrell

-

217
0

On Aug. 6, the Southern Miss Department of Athletics released a revised schedule for the upcoming football season, which replaced two canceled games against Jackson State and Auburn. While fans may be upset about the loss of these opponents, the new schedule increases winning chances and the opportunity to rekindle one of the team’s fiercest rivalries.

The need for a new schedule came after the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) postponed its season and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced it was only playing games within its conference. Southern Miss was left without two of their fast-approaching scheduled games, but managed to reach out and find two replacements.

The revised schedule replaced the Sep. 19 contest against Jackson State with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles from the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC). However, on Aug. 13, the OVC also postponed its season, once again leaving the date open for another replacement.

With the cancelation of the prior scheduled game versus Auburn, Southern Miss will now not play an SEC opponent for the first time since 2012. The vaunted conference brought excitement and attention to the Golden Eagles, which will be missed. However, the games rarely have a positive outcome on the team’s victory column.

Southern Miss holds a 23.4% win percentage against SEC teams (32-108-3). Southern Miss is not incapable of competing against an SEC team, but the odds are not in their favor. In the last decade, the team has a 1-11 record versus SEC opponents and is outscored by an average of 19 points per game.

The new schedule replaces the Sep. 26 game at Auburn with a home game versus the Tulane Green Wave. The move gives Southern Miss seven home games in one season for the first time since 1920, giving the team a major advantage. Last year, the Golden Eagles played at The Rock five times and finished with a 4-1 home record.

Coincidentally, the history between Southern Miss and Tulane football also dates back to 1920. At that time, Southern Miss was the Mississippi Normal College, and the football team had only been in existence for eight years. Normal lost to Tulane 19-0 in their first matchup.

The schools did not play another football game against each other until 1979. From then on, the two teams played each other for 27 consecutive years, creating the historic rivalry that became known as the “Battle for the Bell”.

The teams recently met for the first time in a decade at the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl, which Tulane won 30-13. However, they have not played in a regular-season game since 2010. 

In 2017, the schools announced a four-game series that will start in 2022. With the addition of this year’s game, the schools are scheduled to play each other five times in eight years. One of Southern Miss’ most historic rivalries will be renewed.

It will be interesting to see how the upcoming games against Tulane turn out. Throughout the rivalry, Southern Miss has held the advantage with a 23-9 record. Against Tulane, the Golden Eagles have scored an average of 27 points per game, while allowing the opposite team an average of 16 points per game. 

As uncertain as the upcoming football season has already presented itself to be, Southern Miss was able to make the most out of an unprecedented scheduling challenge. Barring any more cancelations, players and fans can look forward to four consecutive home games to begin the season, as well as a preview of the revived “Battle of the Bell”.

Previous articleBands Still Jam During the Pandemic
Next articleJournalism professor discusses experience, gives advice to students
Charlie Luttrell

Latest news

OpinionBrian Winters -
0

COVID-19 has a few good takeaways

COVID-19 has its fair share of negative connotations associated with it. People are sure to have memories of premature goodbyes, opportunities taken away and plans being postponed indefinitely. There are a few good things to come from this pandemic, however.
Read more
NewsSarah Burse -
0

Trump encourages privatization of the USPS

The United States Postal Service has shipped mail since July 26, 1775. However, this foundational public service may soon be up for grabs, as talks of privatization have gotten increasingly prevalent.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Southern Miss upgrades WiFi as new semester begins

On August 13, WiFi services at the Hattiesburg Southern Miss campus were temporarily interrupted. Southern Miss’ iTech personnel worked with the equipment manufacturer to procure a replacement unit, which is now in use.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Southern Miss oyster hatchery receives $7.6 million grant from U.S. Treasury

Governor Tate Reeves announced on August 12 that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved a RESTORE Act grant worth $7.62 million for the construction of The University of Southern Mississippi’s new Oyster Hatchery and Research Center.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

‘Teenage Fever’? More Like Teenage Excellence

Now, almost a year into her career, Paige has finally released her highly anticipated debut album, “Teenage Fever”.
Read more
FeaturesBrian Winters -
0

Journalism professor discusses experience, gives advice to students

Walking into College Hall, students might be greeted by a Journalism professor. This professor will greet the student and joke around with them, either by saying he had black hair when the dinosaurs roamed the earth or how an event from his past was 1000 years ago.
Read more

Must read

OpinionBrian Winters -
0

COVID-19 has a few good takeaways

COVID-19 has its fair share of negative connotations associated with it. People are sure to have memories of premature goodbyes, opportunities taken away and plans being postponed indefinitely. There are a few good things to come from this pandemic, however.
Read more
NewsSarah Burse -
0

Trump encourages privatization of the USPS

The United States Postal Service has shipped mail since July 26, 1775. However, this foundational public service may soon be up for grabs, as talks of privatization have gotten increasingly prevalent.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Sports

NCS4 leads way in sports safety research during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic presents safety complications for...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Sports

A new normal: student-athletes share experiences during COVID-19 pandemic

For the last five months, college athletes...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Sports

NCAA and Conference USA ban championship events in Mississippi over state flag

On June 19, the NCAA Board of Governors announced a ban on any championship events from being held in Mississippi until the Confederate symbol is removed from the state flag.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Sports

Despite pandemic, sports leagues promise to return

For nearly three months, almost every sporting event has been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz