  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Arts & Entertainment AWOLNATION considers new album as a rebirth
Arts & Entertainment

AWOLNATION considers new album as a rebirth

By Meghan Fuller

-

151
0

From the iconic band that gave us hits like “Sail” and “Run,” AWOLNATION is back to bare their souls on their latest album, “Angels Miners and Lightning Riders.” 

The album holds many tracks that mix both alternative rock and electro-pop. With rock songs such as “Lightning Riders” and techno tracks like “Slam,” AWOLNATION has produced its best album since “Megalithic Symphony.” 

The band’s lead singer, Aaron Richard Bruno, still has an unforgettable voice that echoes softly throughout every song. Yet AWOLNATION doesn’t shy away from newer techniques, either. Tracks like “Slam,” which has a prominent bass presence, show off the band’s experimentation with new production methods. The song itself, as explained by Bruno, is directed toward fame. 

“At about five minutes, ‘Slam’ is an ode to the pressures that come with fame and expectations,” Bruno said in an interview with Riff Magazine. “The whole song has a slightly haunting vibe with airy, echoing vocals.” 

“Mayday!!! Fiesta Fever” has a more techno, pop-centered sound that partners well with the addition of screamo Bruno provides. Along with the music video, previously released in February this year, AWOLNATION provided a ‘90s themed pop classic that matched the same vibes as shown in the video. 

Many songs hit close to home for the band, as Bruno described the loss of his home studio in “California Hero Blue.” After a devastating fire in Malibu while the band was on tour, Bruno decided to write the track as an ode to feeling helpless in times of tragedy. 

“It felt like a little bit of a rebirth of sorts, a restart,” Bruno explained in an interview with Billboard. “I approached [Angel Miners] as if it was my first record. I wanted to act as if I had no success before and really prove myself all over again.” 

After premiering “The Best” at an NHL All-Star game in January, AWOLNATION’s track immediately became a hit, as it is currently their fifth most popular song ever produced. The song itself isn’t truly about becoming the best band, but improving to the best of their ability, as explained by Bruno after the song was first released. 

“The Best” has a techno beat and vocals that remind many of Tyler Joseph or Rivers Cuomo. The song could easily be used in any action movie, as it has an inspiring tone that would fit well with any heroic scene. 

On the other hand, tracks such as “I’m A Wreck” go into detail about feeling distant or depressed. While the song itself begins with a chilled vibe, there is a breaking point which familiarizes mental health in a way not yet directed throughout previous albums. The song could easily be described as a slowed punk description of failure colliding with the influence of surrounding factors throughout daily life. 

Although considered a rock band, AWOLNATION truly mixes multiple genres together in order to create their diverse sense of identity. While creating songs that are known and loved by all ages, the band continues to thrive on personal experience and relatable emotions. “Angels Miners and Lightning Riders” continued to please throughout every track, especially when highlighting the struggles of everyday life. 

Previous articleComic cons need to stay canceled for this year
Next articleHere are some online games to play with friends during quarantine
Meghan Fuller

Latest news

Arts & EntertainmentMichael Mapp -
0

Here are some online games to play with friends during quarantine

Underneath the shelter-in-place order, it’s really hard to socialize. Sometimes you just need to hang out with the gang, though. During this pandemic, online video games can help bring distant friends back together.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

AWOLNATION considers new album as a rebirth

From the iconic band that gave us hits like “Sail” and “Run,” AWOLNATION is back to bare their souls on their latest album, “Angels Miners and Lightning Riders.”
Read more
OpinionWilliam Lowery -
0

Comic cons need to stay canceled for this year

The annual San Diego Comic-Con was canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, dozens of smaller conventions have postponed their events to the later part of the year. However, it would be better if none were held at all in 2020.
Read more
FeaturesBethany Morris -
0

Mississippi artists share hope during COVID-19

While the spring is usually filled with concerts, festivals and markets for fans to attend, the pandemic has unfortunately put that all on hold.
Read more
OpinionWilliam Lowery -
0

Democrats need to unite behind Biden if they want to strengthen their party

The current state of the Democrats is like a baseball team. It’s the seventh inning, and they are in a serious slump. They failed to impeach and remove President Donald Trump from office, and in-fighting left the political party divided and unsure of what to do next.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

Quibi isn’t worth the money

Quibi, yet another streaming-based platform, could not have come at a better time. But, with so many streaming services already available, is Quibi worth the money?
Read more

Must read

Arts & EntertainmentMichael Mapp -
0

Here are some online games to play with friends during quarantine

Underneath the shelter-in-place order, it’s really hard to socialize. Sometimes you just need to hang out with the gang, though. During this pandemic, online video games can help bring distant friends back together.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

AWOLNATION considers new album as a rebirth

From the iconic band that gave us hits like “Sail” and “Run,” AWOLNATION is back to bare their souls on their latest album, “Angels Miners and Lightning Riders.”
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

Here are some online games to play with friends during quarantine

Underneath the shelter-in-place order, it’s really hard to socialize. Sometimes you just need to hang out with the gang, though. During this pandemic, online video games can help bring distant friends back together.
Michael Mapp -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Quibi isn’t worth the money

Quibi, yet another streaming-based platform, could not have come at a better time. But, with so many streaming services already available, is Quibi worth the money?
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ is Fiona Apple at her strongest

Fiona Apple’s “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” has such personal, singular lyrical content able to universally tug at listeners’ emotions effortlessly.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Emily fangirls over a book that’s almost a decade old

On April 10, Epic Reads announced that Netflix has picked up “The Selection,” the young adult novel by Kiera Cass, for a movie adaptation.
Emily Brinkman -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz