Bryson Tiller releases 'ANNIVERSARY' after three-year drought
Arts & Entertainment

Bryson Tiller releases ‘ANNIVERSARY’ after three-year drought

By erykah drone

-

99
0

On Oct. 3, 2020, Bryson Tiller released his third album, ‘Anniversary’. This new album has come just in time for the cold months, featuring songs that inspire love and solitude like “Years Go By” and “Sorrows”. 

The singer-songwriter has not released an album since his debut and deluxe albums, ‘TRAPSOUL’, three years ago. However, Tiller focused more on the issues going on in his hometown of Louisville, KY than the actual promotion of his album in the lead up to its release. Tiller bought and dedicated billboards to the fallen Breonna Taylor, who was also a native of the town. He also took to Instagram with posts about his city coming together at this time. 

The opening song, “Years Go By”, begins the album’s inner story. Using sound effects like an alarm clock ringing, Tiller gives us an inspiring, wonderful opener about all the things that can or has happened as time passes. The way he rides the beat on this track with his internal-end rhyme and word play is very enticing to the ear. 

On “Sorrows”, Tiller dives into the feelings of a love lost in a surprisingly fun way. While one would expect this to be one of the slower songs, the beat is more upbeat than sorrowful, as if he is accepting where this love has ended up. 

Tiller’s word play shines on tracks like “Things Change”. He changes up his pace and word play while rapping over a steady beat, making the song that much catchier. He slows it down on tracks like “Keep Doing What You’re Doing,”, and does a great job of riding the beat throughout. He laces vocals on top of his rapping, which proves to be a very satisfying listen.

Tiller also gives us a timeless track with his “Timeless Interlude”. The smooth sounds of this track allow Tiller to get very raw and honest with his audience. He speaks on the sacrifice he has made to get to where he is now, as well as the things that keep him grounded, like taking care of and keeping his brother around.

Tiller includes only one feature on ‘Anniversary’, R&B superstar Drake, on the one of the last songs,  “Outta Time”. Drake is a nice addition, as he adds a nice flavor to the song. Both artists perform over a nice, bouncing beat, coming together to make a song with a good groove in it. The fading throughout the song keeps a listener into the track and waiting for more. However, I did wonder if there was any particular reason that Drake was Tiller’s only feature. 

The closer, “Next to You”, is just as strong as ‘Anniversary’s’ opener. It gives off a PartyNextDoor aura throughout, but Tiller’s vocals remain unique and poignant. His voice compliments the musicality of the track very well as he talks about an almost unrequited love that most of us could probably relate to.  

‘Anniversary’ shows off Tiller at his best. The album only has ten songs, but packs a pretty good punch throughout for listeners who like soft and sultry lyrics over rhythmic beats.

erykah drone

