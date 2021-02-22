Career Services to host virtual career expo

From Feb. 23 through Feb. 25, Southern Miss Career Services will be hosting a virtual career and internship expo. Each day will be for a different school – Feb. 23 will be for Arts and Sciences plus Graduate school, Feb. 24 will be for Business and Construction and Feb. 25 will be for Health and Human Services.

Florence Maillot, the Marketing Specialist for Career Services, said the event will be held through Handshake. There is also a dress code for the event as well.

“Students will need to dress in business professional [or] business casual for this event,” Maillot said. “Students will be able to talk to employers about their resume, interest in a company and potential job openings.”

Students will also be able to choose to attend a group session or have a one-on-one session with employers. Maillot said students should come prepared to the event and do their research on the companies beforehand. That way, they can best maximize their time with the companies they are interested in.

“Some one-on-one sessions will be like interviews,” she explained.

Students can sign up for the event by going to usm.joinhandshake.com and clicking on the ”Events” tab. A video for how to navigate Handshake can be found at https://www.usm.edu/career-services/index.

