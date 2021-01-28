  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Entertainment Cat Twitter offers a new Twitter experience
Entertainment

Cat Twitter offers a new Twitter experience

By Brian Winters

-

126
0

When someone thinks about Twitter, they probably think about humans updating the world about their lives. Twitter is normally used to get updates about politics, entertainment or from friends about things going on. But what if cats were given a Twitter account?

Twitter accounts ‘owned’ by cats have started to appear, getting hundreds of thousands of followers. Some notable cats on Twitter include Blueberry (@brrbrrblueberry), Elton (@orangeofaman) and Benny (@benny_the_kitty), but there are many others. It shouldn’t be too hard to find them, either, as all of these cat accounts usually associate with each other.

As expected, the tweets from these cats involve moments from their lives. They usually post a lot of pictures doing everyday things, like watching animals outside or interacting with other cats. Text posts are a little more infrequent, but not uncommon. The style of how each cat speaks changes from account to account, with some using proper English and others only being able to say their name. Most are written in a cute form of broken English. 

“I GORT THISD   .FOR US,” Elton said, referencing a leaf he found outside.

These cats even have a type of community, with the cat’s Twitter followers creating artwork or jokes about the cat. Elton tweets whenever he loses his toy rat, and all of the replies give him support and wish him the best. There is even an account (@isjeremylost) to update if Elton’s rat is lost or found. Along with these accounts inspired by the cats and their posts, there is a bot called kitty captions bot (@BotPeepee) that takes a cat’s post and turns it into a caption. 

“[ETERNALLY] it is day nomber 1649 , im still not been bort peepeed,” one caption reads, referencing this tweet from Joey (@joeyfreckle).  

The cats are also fairly good about timely replies, which fans love. For some reason, it feels better to get attention from a cat than from a celebrity. 

Including a few cats in the timeline is a good way to add some joy to the scrolling of Twitter. Instead of constant doomscrolling, seeing a cat acting goofy helps the mind. There is nothing quite like following a cat’s daily routine and seeing the world somewhat through their eyes. Plus, there’s always the chance to make a new furry friend.

Previous article‘WandaVision’ is an exciting take on a beloved genre
Brian Winters

Latest news

EntertainmentBrian Winters -
0

Cat Twitter offers a new Twitter experience

When someone thinks about Twitter, they probably think about humans updating the world about their lives. Twitter...
Read more
EntertainmentMorgan Lawrence -
0

‘WandaVision’ is an exciting take on a beloved genre

The new Disney+ original series ‘WandaVision,’ which premiered on Jan. 15 of this year, offers Marvel fans...
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss Volleyball kicks off 2021 schedule after long hiatus

After playing just two games last fall, Southern Miss’s volleyball team launched its 2021 season in the...
Read more
BasketballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss catches rhythm in conference play, sweeps UTSA

After losing five consecutive games at the beginning of its conference schedule, Southern Miss (5-5, 3-5 Conference...
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Seymour’s Closet helps students put their best foot forward

For some students, wearing business clothes to interviews, job fairs or internships is not an option. Thanks...
Read more
OpinionCarter Lishen -
0

OPINION: Here’s why I’m not excited for this semester: Thoughts from an anxious college student

Beginnings are difficult for me. The first day of classes has poisoned me with anxiety. It’s the...
Read more

Must read

EntertainmentBrian Winters -
0

Cat Twitter offers a new Twitter experience

When someone thinks about Twitter, they probably...
Read more
EntertainmentMorgan Lawrence -
0

‘WandaVision’ is an exciting take on a beloved genre

The new Disney+ original series ‘WandaVision,’ which...
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Entertainment

‘WandaVision’ is an exciting take on a beloved genre

The new Disney+ original series ‘WandaVision,’ which...
Morgan Lawrence -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Popular magazines pay tribute to Breonna Taylor

After the tragic death of Breonna Taylor,...
Skyla Langley -
0
Read more
Entertainment

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ gets a modern reboot

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ was rebooted by Netflix on July 1.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix shines light on Hasidic community in ‘Unorthodox’

Netflix’s new original series “Unorthodox,” is a must-watch, four part series centered around a young woman’s emancipation from her Hasidic Jewish community in Williamsburg.
John Hollins -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz