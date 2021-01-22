  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Opinion Opinion: Censorship of political figures is unethical, unless necessary
Opinion

Opinion: Censorship of political figures is unethical, unless necessary

By Jennifer Shields

-

121
0

Before we delve into the debate of whether it is unjust or even dangerous to remove an infamous political figure from social media platforms, we must first realize what censorship truly is. According to the Oxford Dictionary, censorship is “the suppression or prohibition of any parts of books, films, news, etc. that are considered obscene, politically unacceptable, or a threat to security.” 

On Jan. 6 of this year, the nation was shocked and amazed that Trump supporters raided the United States Capitol. The reasoning behind this transgression was their disapproval of Presidential-Elect Joe Biden remaining the victor in the presidential election even after a recount. 

After watching the shocking events that unfolded at the attack on the Capitol, which has not seen a large-scale attack since 1814, it was determined the violence stemmed from a tweet President Trump posted that same day. 

In response social media platforms have decided to take action to prevent a repeat of such atrocities. The first of these platforms to react was Twitter, which has been Trump’s main social media outlet before and during his presidency. In the days following the attack, Twitter placed a necessary temporary block on Trump’s account. Afterward, Twitter would take further action by removing his account completely from their site. 

Since Twitter made this announcement, other sites have taken similar measures to either block Trump’s account or associated accounts that support him, such as extremist conservatives. This now includes Facebook, Parler, YouTube, Twitch, Reddit. Instagram, Pinterest, Discord, TikTok and Snapchat. 

Essentially, Donald Trump has become the first U.S. President to be simultaneously removed from social media within the span of a week. This is the first time I have heard of social media platforms, online stores or just companies such as Apple removing a single individual from its site or using its products and services. 

Even before his presidency, Trump has been spewing hateful, violent and discriminatory speech. Although I was astonished that he was being blocked from social media, I am pleased that both him and his extremist supporter groups were removed. This was a necessary action to further prevent the circulation of negative information that would increase tensions in the United States. 

The actions Trump supporters took to show their disapproval of a fair election proves that sometimes a voice may need to be censored. Spreading hate filled rants about ideas or policies that you do not support has divided the nation. Moreover, showing support for this raid and allowing them to become heroes of his agenda does not sit well. 

Over the summer, the nation experienced a large-scale Black Lives Matter movement. During that time period, the peaceful protestors were implicated to be a threat to national security and presented toxic propaganda by Trump. However, when his supporters spread violence and fear, he praised them for their actions. Trump’s biased ways have led to an unforgettable day in U.S. history, that needs to be addressed before more violence is taken. 

It is unethical to censor someone’s free speech, but when that speech threatens the safety of specific individuals or a community, then action must be taken in order to prevent terror attacks such as the one on the U.S. Capitol.

Previous articleMississippi’s tiniest museum attracts big attention
Next articleSouthern Miss sweeps Middle Tennessee to improve conference record
Jennifer Shields

Latest news

Opinionmary murphy -
0

Parler being taken offline is a double-edged sword

It’s a good thing that the Parler app is off the market. People took advantage of Parler’s...
Read more
Arts & Entertainmentmary murphy -
0

‘Bridgerton’ is fun at times, frustrating at others

The Netflix Original Series ‘Bridgerton’, which released Dec. 25 last year, has had a fair share of...
Read more
BasketballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss sweeps Middle Tennessee to improve conference record

After dropping both games against UAB last week, Southern Miss (7-6, 3-3 Conference USA) returned to Reed...
Read more
OpinionJennifer Shields -
0

Opinion: Censorship of political figures is unethical, unless necessary

Before we delve into the debate of whether it is unjust or even dangerous to remove an...
Read more
LocalMorgan Lawrence -
0

Mississippi’s tiniest museum attracts big attention

Since Mississippi’s tiniest museum opened in August 2020, The Pocket Museum has gained the attention of local...
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Southern Miss raises new Mississippi flag on campus

On Jan. 12, The University of Southern Mississippi raised the new Mississippi flag at the front of...
Read more

Must read

Opinionmary murphy -
0

Parler being taken offline is a double-edged sword

It’s a good thing that the Parler...
Read more
Arts & Entertainmentmary murphy -
0

‘Bridgerton’ is fun at times, frustrating at others

The Netflix Original Series ‘Bridgerton’, which released...
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Parler being taken offline is a double-edged sword

It’s a good thing that the Parler...
mary murphy -
0
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: Please don’t ‘girlboss’-ify Kamala Harris

With Kamala Harris set to become the nation’s first female, black and Asian-American VP, people across the nation are talking about what this could mean for representation in politics. In these discussions, one uniquely bad take is starting to gain traction: that Harris, in becoming VP, has become the nation’s top “girlboss”.
mary murphy -
0
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: King Von, MO3 latest victims of gun violence

Chicago rapper King Von was shot and killed in a gun fight on Nov. 6. Five days later, Dallas rapper MO3 was also shot to death while driving on the interstate. King Von and MO3’s deaths shocked the black community and served as yet another example of black men being unjustly killed for no reason.
Sarah Burse -
0
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: Trump’s concession will save the nation

The United States of America is in utter chaos. Although the results of the presidential elections proclaim Joe Biden as the winner, current president Donald Trump still holds on to his belief that the election was full of irregularities and has denied its outcome. This has led to an unprecedented constitutional crisis, which sees severe consequences for the nation now and into the future.
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz