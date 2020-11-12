‘Confetti’ is a let down

  • About
By Jakori Beauchamp

Little Mix, the internationally famous British female pop group, returned last Friday with their sixth album, ‘Confetti’. But this album just did not capture or sustain my attention as they have in previous years.

This album was released two years after Little Mix’s fifth studio album ‘LM5’, which featured the smash hit single “Woman Like Me” featuring rap superstar Nicki Minaj. 

Although I was initially excited that they were releasing new music and a new album, I started losing interest upon the release of each new single.

Before the release of this album, they released three official singles, “Break Up Song”, “Holiday” and “Sweet Melody”. They also released three promotional singles — “Not a Pop Song”, “Happiness” and “Confetti” — from the album to hype up fans. Out of all six of those songs released from the album, only “Break Up Song” and “Sweet Melody” captured my attention. Aside from that, the only other single that caught my attention was “Bounce Back”, which unfortunately did not make the album. 

The thing that surprised me the most about ‘Confetti’ was its repetitive and uninspired songs. Little Mix typically is really diverse with their music. ‘Confetti’, however, is just full of pop songs we have all heard before, with similar instrumentation and lyrics throughout. I found myself only liking and saving a few of the 13 tracks as opposed to previously released ‘LM5’ and ‘Glory Days’ albums. 

Even though I don’t think ‘Confetti’ is the worst album ever, I only found three songs to be noteworthy enough to be considered highlights. I picked the song “Nothing But My Feelings” as a highlight because it was a different sound than what we are used to hearing from Little Mix. Little Mix has always had songs on their albums that slipped into urban pop, but it was never as prominent as it is in “Nothing But My Feelings”. This was an actual urban pop song to me, and that made it one of the highlights of the album. 

The instrumentation in “A Mess” was also extremely enjoyable because of its variation. While it had little to add to the band’s litany of cute pop songs, its production value made it much more noteworthy. It was definitely not one of Little Mix’s most standout tracks, but it got the job done. 

“If You Want My Love”, meanwhile, stood out to me because of the title alone. The song samples former R&B, now pop, songstress Jennifer Lopez. Even though the song wasn’t as R&B as I had hoped, I still would call it one of the highlights of the album for its difference.

Overall, this album was just not as good of a pop album as I was expecting, as Little Mix has released pop excellence in the past. The album was very boring, essentially a repeat of previous songs in their discography. I feel like they should’ve taken more time to make ‘Confetti’ and crafted out a new sound that’s not so typical of what we are used to hearing from them.

Jakori Beauchamp

