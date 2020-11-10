Multimedia Cook Library's New Renovations Multimedia Cook Library’s New Renovations By Earl Stoudemire - November 10, 2020 660 0 Trending Now Ms. Gloria retires from The Fresh Company after 29 years Cook Library’s New Renovations COVID Times: Downtown Hattiesburg’s Farmer’s Market Southern Miss wins its first home game in nearly a year against North Alabama Southern Miss prepares for FCS matchup against North Alabama Student Printz Reporter Earl Stoudmire talks to students and Cook Library staff member and Assistant to the Dean of University Libraries for Publicity and Outreach, Dawn Smith about the new changes to Cook Library. Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linkedin Related Tagscook libraryearl stoudemiremutlimedia Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleCOVID Times: Downtown Hattiesburg’s Farmer’s MarketNext articleMs. Gloria retires from The Fresh Company after 29 years Earl Stoudemire Latest news FeaturesBrian Winters - November 11, 20200Ms. Gloria retires from The Fresh Company after 29 yearsOn Nov. 4, Eagle Dining announced through a Facebook post that Peterson is retiring on Nov. 13 after almost 29 years of service. Read more MultimediaEarl Stoudemire - November 10, 20200Cook Library’s New Renovations https://youtu.be/v4g9zr-hzvc Student Printz Reporter Earl Stoudmire talks to students and Cook Library...Read more MultimediaEarl Stoudemire - November 10, 20200COVID Times: Downtown Hattiesburg’s Farmer’s Market https://youtu.be/l_3u9FAHMmo Student Printz Reporters Niusha Karki and Earl Stoudmire talk to vendors...Read more SportsCharlie Luttrell - November 9, 20200Southern Miss wins its first home game in nearly a year against North AlabamaAfter starting this season by losing four home games, Southern Miss (2-5, 1-2 Conference USA) earned its first win at home since 2019 with a 24-13 victory against North Alabama.Read more FootballCharlie Luttrell - November 6, 20200Southern Miss prepares for FCS matchup against North Alabama Coming off of a disappointing 30-6 loss against Rice, Southern Miss looks to rebound against North Alabama...Read more Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp - November 5, 20200All hits, no misses with Queen Naija’s debut ‘Missunderstood’The R&B and Soul singer Queen Naija returned this Friday with her debut album, simply titled ‘Missunderstood’.Read more Must read FeaturesBrian Winters - November 11, 20200Ms. Gloria retires from The Fresh Company after 29 yearsOn Nov. 4, Eagle Dining announced through a Facebook post that Peterson is retiring on Nov. 13 after almost 29 years of service. Read more MultimediaEarl Stoudemire - November 10, 20200Cook Library’s New Renovations https://youtu.be/v4g9zr-hzvc Student...Read more You might also likeRELATEDRecommended to you Multimedia COVID Times: Downtown Hattiesburg’s Farmer’s Market https://youtu.be/l_3u9FAHMmo Student... Earl Stoudemire - November 10, 2020 0 Read more Multimedia Irony Comic Darius Harris - May 1, 2020 0 Read more Multimedia 28 Days After COVID-19 Comic Darius Harris - May 1, 2020 0 Read more Multimedia In Dark Moments Comic Darius Harris - May 1, 2020 0 Read more Related