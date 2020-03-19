  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Opinion Coronavirus crushes entertainment industry
Opinion

Coronavirus crushes entertainment industry

By William Lowery

-

71
0

With the coronavirus spreading its way across the world, the entertainment industry has had no choice but to delay several movies and cancel high-profile events.

Major motion pictures such as “No Time to Die” and “Mulan” have had their release dates delayed to later this year. There were also much more drastic delays in release like the ninth “Fast and the Furious” movie, pushed all the way back to April 2021.

Then, to avoid the possibility of the disease spreading, major conventions like SXSW and E3 were canceled, with no word yet on what will happen to summer juggernauts like San Diego Comic-Con. Then, in case you thought things can’t get any worse, actor Tom Hanks and his wife announced this week they had contracted the virus while filming in Australia.

With all that’s happened this week, the entertainment industry is bound to take a huge hit. Experts suggest the global film market will lose $5 billion because of the delays.

Though it’s a bit disappointing to see that the next few months will be a drought for movie releases, we should take solace in knowing they will eventually come out. Granted, delaying a “Fast and the Furious” movie until next year may be a bit too much, but you can’t blame the studio for wanting to play it safe despite the marketing loss with advertising.

Still, the financial losses from these delays will hurt the studios, especially since the likes of “No Time to Die” had plenty of money put into marketing, all of which has now gone to waste.

One industry that hasn’t suffered too much from the pandemic is the gaming industry. You also have to remember that, although the cancelation of E3 is a loss to some, many major publishers like Sony had already made the decision not to appear at the expo.

None of the upcoming games many speculated would be shown off at E3, like “Doom Eternal” and the remake of “Resident Evil 3,” had been pushed back, either. Even though E3 is not happening, this will not stop publishers from making announcements elsewhere since individual press conferences have already been scheduled in place of the convention.

There are still some concerns the virus might push back the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X, but no concrete information has come out regarding any release date changes.

Though only time will tell what happens next, expect plenty of empty theater auditoriums due to the lack of new movies. If nothing else, gamers can imagine they are slicing the coronavirus in half with a chainsaw while playing “Doom Eternal,” so at least video games will provide us entertainment during these hectic times.

Previous articleProfessors discuss working in predominantly male fields
Next articleHattiesburg launches ‘Don’t Be a Litterburg’ campaign
William Lowery

Latest news

NewsMorgan Usry -
0

‘Orange is the New Black’ actress, activist talks to students

“Orange is the New Black” actress and activist Selenis Leyva visited Southern Miss on March 11 for an event sponsored by SMAC.
Read more
NewsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Hattiesburg launches ‘Don’t Be a Litterburg’ campaign

On March 6, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and other city officials held a press conference to launch a new initiative against littering. The campaign, “Don’t Be a Litterburg,” is a part of a partnership with the Great American Cleanup.
Read more
OpinionWilliam Lowery -
0

Coronavirus crushes entertainment industry

With the coronavirus spreading its way across the world, the entertainment industry has had no choice but to delay several movies and cancel high-profile events.
Read more
FeaturesMolly Schraeder -
0

Professors discuss working in predominantly male fields

It is no secret that there are majors, fields and careers that are either perceived as or statistically proven to be male-dominated. Even in 2020, there are women who face challenges in their work and studies due to their gender.
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Sports cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns are appropriate

As COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the nation, many professional and collegiate sports have been canceled or suspended.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentBrian Winters -
0

‘The Hunt’ is just satire

“The Hunt” is a movie from Blumhouse Productions that received criticism before it was released. The premise of the movie is similar to “The Most Dangerous Game,” where a group of 12 strangers are being hunted by a group of elites.
Read more

Must read

NewsMorgan Usry -
0

‘Orange is the New Black’ actress, activist talks to students

“Orange is the New Black” actress and activist Selenis Leyva visited Southern Miss on March 11 for an event sponsored by SMAC.
Read more
NewsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Hattiesburg launches ‘Don’t Be a Litterburg’ campaign

On March 6, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and other city officials held a press conference to launch a new initiative against littering. The campaign, “Don’t Be a Litterburg,” is a part of a partnership with the Great American Cleanup.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Swiping right isn’t genuine

Dating in college has lacked authenticity since the beginning of time. Now, as dating apps increase in popularity, students are forced to swipe through hook-up centered bios in order to find the person of their dreams. ﻿
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Opinion

‘Onward’ does nothing for LGBT representation

Lena Waithe’s character in “Onward” contributes little to the plot, and her sexuality is only referenced in a throwaway line about her and her girlfriend’s kids. The ruckus over the character being the first LGBT character in a Disney Pixar film is pointless because her sexuality would be completely ambiguous if that one line was cut.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Separating art from artists hurts sexual assault survivors

rench actress Adèle Haenel shouted “Bravo, la pédophilie,” which translates into “Congratulations, pedophile,” as she walked out of the 2020 Céser Awards after Roman Polanski was awarded Best Director.
Marissa Haas -
0
Read more
Opinion

Dropouts’ endorsements for Biden divide Democratic Party

Opinion: It is no secret the Democrat Party is worried Sanders will hand the election to Trump, but supporting one specific candidate instead of any Democratic supporter seems irresponsible.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz