  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Opinion Coronavirus impacts US and world economy
Opinion

Coronavirus impacts US and world economy

By Dipin Subedi

-

40
0

Coronavirus could be equally as lethal to our economy as it has been to people’s lives. Physically, the tangible effects of coronavirus are more and more apparent each day. Out of more than 100,000 cases of confirmed infections, more than 3,000 people have died. However, its effects on the stock market and economic growth around the globe are also becoming apparent. 

The pandemic has rocked the stock market. It is not the first time that stock markets have see-sawed after a major news story. Even a piece of small news could raise or tank the stock market by a couple hundred points. In the present condition, however, the stock market is on a roller coaster ride due to panic-stricken investors and their pessimistic sentiments as a portent of the economic decline of the world. 

Economic growth has been debilitated ever since the outbreak of the disease both locally and overseas. So far, the Chinese economy has been hit the hardest by the disease. China is the world’s second-largest economy since it is where the majority of the goods we import are manufactured. U.S. companies that are based in China such as Apple Inc. could see their factories shut down. Due to the contraction of manufacturing activities, the exports there have tumbled and the number of tourists visiting the country has declined. For a country that is highly exposed to global trade, the outbreak of this virus could slump its economic growth in an unprecedented way.

Recent death tolls and people infected around the United States have also proven that the U.S. is not impervious to the effects of the outbreak. Schools have been shut down and traveling within the country has scaled back after several airlines have shut their operations.

The stock market is showing the panic of the investors as they brace themselves for even worse news. This is the fastest and steepest decline in the U.S. economy since the financial recession of 2008, and it might be followed by zero percent growth within two successive quarters of the economy. 

The Federal Reserve, also known as the central bank of the United States, has taken an unscheduled and emergency action to prevent decline in economic growth. It has cut the interest rates further down to offset the coronavirus impact. According to Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, these cuts could help reinvigorate the disrupted financial markets as well as tourism and travel industries. Although the foundation of the U.S. economy seems strong, since we have the lowest unemployment rates in half a century, this move by the Federal Reserve could mean that we might have to prepare for the worst-case scenario. 

On a global scale, this virus is expected to cut the economic growth rate in half. Harvard Business Review predicts that “the peak decline in global supply chains will occur in mid-March, forcing thousands of companies to throttle down or temporarily shut assembly and manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Europe.” 

Coronavirus, being an exogenous factor that hurt the economy, has challenged economists to predict its outcome since they rarely have economic models that could explain such a phenomenon. Time will only tell how bad this decline will be.

Previous articleNetflix can’t ‘nonvertise’ its way to top
Dipin Subedi
- Advertisement -

Latest news

OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Coronavirus impacts US and world economy

Coronavirus could be equally as lethal to our economy as it has been to people’s lives. Physically, the tangible effects of coronavirus are more and more apparent each day.
Read more
Arts & Entertainmentmary murphy -
0

Netflix can’t ‘nonvertise’ its way to top

On Feb. 24, Netflix released a new feature that shows what the top 10 movies or series in your country are. So far, Netflix originals have dominated the list. On Feb. 29, the US top 10 featured nine titles created by Netflix.
Read more
OpinionWilliam Lowery -
0

Mississippi needs to ban plastic bags

Plastic bags are a well known environmental problem. Americans will use 100 billion plastic bags over the span of a year, and plastic has been known to cause environmental problems. So why is Mississippi afraid of banning them?
Read more
NewsLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Biden leads in Super Tuesday results

March 3 was Super Tuesday, the day when 14 states hold their primary elections for the Democratic presidential nominee. As far as delegates go, Biden won 628 national delegates while Sanders won 545 as of March 8.
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Julian Assange’s extradition will be journalism’s fall

Julian Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid being extradited and imprisoned for life by the United States. Assange is the founder of Wikileaks, a multinational media organization that releases documents showing the abuse of power of ruling classes all over the world. The world of democracy, truth, free press and freedom of speech will be betrayed if Assange is convicted.
Read more
NewsLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Southern Miss students share mixed views on Sen. Sanders

Bernie Sanders, a Democratic senator from Vermont, is turning heads in light of his landslide victory in Nevada. The New York Times and other publications have awarded Sanders the title of nominal frontrunner. Even in Mississippi, support for Sanders can be found.
Read more

Must read

OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Coronavirus impacts US and world economy

Coronavirus could be equally as lethal to our economy as it has been to people’s lives. Physically, the tangible effects of coronavirus are more and more apparent each day.
Read more
Arts & Entertainmentmary murphy -
0

Netflix can’t ‘nonvertise’ its way to top

On Feb. 24, Netflix released a new feature that shows what the top 10 movies or series in your country are. So far, Netflix originals have dominated the list. On Feb. 29, the US top 10 featured nine titles created by Netflix.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Mississippi needs to ban plastic bags

Plastic bags are a well known environmental problem. Americans will use 100 billion plastic bags over the span of a year, and plastic has been known to cause environmental problems. So why is Mississippi afraid of banning them?
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Opinion

Julian Assange’s extradition will be journalism’s fall

Julian Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid being extradited and imprisoned for life by the United States. Assange is the founder of Wikileaks, a multinational media organization that releases documents showing the abuse of power of ruling classes all over the world. The world of democracy, truth, free press and freedom of speech will be betrayed if Assange is convicted.
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more
Opinion

Bloomberg’s ad spending doesn’t ensure candidacy

Turn on the TV or get on the internet, and chances are you’ll encounter an ad from Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg explaining why he’s an amazing individual worth voting for. In reality, the overabundance of ads just diminishes his chance for office. ﻿
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Support the arts, not losing teams

Finally, our anger toward its construction is justified. We know that the construction of a volleyball court can’t help those below the poverty line.
The Student Printz Editorial Board -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz