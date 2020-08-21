  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Opinion COVID-19 has a few good takeaways
Opinion

COVID-19 has a few good takeaways

By Brian Winters

-

56
0

COVID-19 has its fair share of negative connotations associated with it. People are sure to have memories of premature goodbyes, opportunities taken away and plans being postponed indefinitely. There are a few good things to come from this pandemic, however.

One of the better things COVID-19 has taught the world is to never take things for granted. At any time, the things we expect or look forward to can be taken away. It was certainly unexpected to have classes go online and not be able to have face-to-face contact with friends for months at a time.

Being aware of good hygiene is also a huge plus to come out of this situation. Hygiene should always be important, but the pandemic has made people more aware about how important it is. Objects are being wiped down more and hand sanitizer is being offered in more locations.

It will be good to think that people will still carry on these practices after the pandemic is under control. It seems like second nature now to walk into a store and apply the hand sanitizer they have at the entrance. Even when not offered, more people appear to carry hand sanitizer with them when they leave the house.

People have left their comfort zones while under stay-at-home orders in order to learn new skills and hobbies. With life and work getting in the way normally or being used as an excuse, isolation has made for a lot of free time, possibly allowing people to find a new thing to be passionate about. 

Moreso, everyone was forced to get out of their comfort zone and change huge parts of their life. Working from home forced us to learn to be productive on our own and we had to learn to communicate more with our fellow workers. We had to be more active keeping up with schedules and deadlines to make sure everything went on okay rather than just waiting the last minute for everything.

The forced responsibilities people have had to hold themselves to will be a valuable life skill to come as a result of COVID-19. Ideally, getting work done on time will be no problem once everything is back to how it once was. 

Many people will remember how the pandemic disrupted life long after it’s done. How life changed as a result of COVID-19 will be interesting to explore more in-depth in the future. Everyone will be able to share how they coped living through this moment in time, and we can all potentially bond over living through this historical event. 

There have undoubtedly been many hardships as a result of COVID-19. The massive social, economic and personal losses over the last several months shouldn’t be understated. But there is always a silver lining when it comes to situations like this. There are sure to be many other good takeaways from this situation other than the few listed above. At the end of the day, it has to be remembered: at least one good thing can and will be taken away from this situation we are all currently living in.

Previous articleTrump encourages privatization of the USPS
Brian Winters

Latest news

OpinionBrian Winters -
0

COVID-19 has a few good takeaways

COVID-19 has its fair share of negative connotations associated with it. People are sure to have memories of premature goodbyes, opportunities taken away and plans being postponed indefinitely. There are a few good things to come from this pandemic, however.
Read more
NewsSarah Burse -
0

Trump encourages privatization of the USPS

The United States Postal Service has shipped mail since July 26, 1775. However, this foundational public service may soon be up for grabs, as talks of privatization have gotten increasingly prevalent.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Southern Miss upgrades WiFi as new semester begins

On August 13, WiFi services at the Hattiesburg Southern Miss campus were temporarily interrupted. Southern Miss’ iTech personnel worked with the equipment manufacturer to procure a replacement unit, which is now in use.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Southern Miss oyster hatchery receives $7.6 million grant from U.S. Treasury

Governor Tate Reeves announced on August 12 that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved a RESTORE Act grant worth $7.62 million for the construction of The University of Southern Mississippi’s new Oyster Hatchery and Research Center.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

‘Teenage Fever’? More Like Teenage Excellence

Now, almost a year into her career, Paige has finally released her highly anticipated debut album, “Teenage Fever”.
Read more
FeaturesBrian Winters -
0

Journalism professor discusses experience, gives advice to students

Walking into College Hall, students might be greeted by a Journalism professor. This professor will greet the student and joke around with them, either by saying he had black hair when the dinosaurs roamed the earth or how an event from his past was 1000 years ago.
Read more

Must read

OpinionBrian Winters -
0

COVID-19 has a few good takeaways

COVID-19 has its fair share of negative connotations associated with it. People are sure to have memories of premature goodbyes, opportunities taken away and plans being postponed indefinitely. There are a few good things to come from this pandemic, however.
Read more
NewsSarah Burse -
0

Trump encourages privatization of the USPS

The United States Postal Service has shipped mail since July 26, 1775. However, this foundational public service may soon be up for grabs, as talks of privatization have gotten increasingly prevalent.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Harris could win the presidency for Biden

The long-awaited search of a running mate...
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more
Opinion

Possible TikTok ban is nonsense, but survivable

On August 5, U.S. Secretary of State...
mary murphy -
0
Read more
Opinion

Glorifying musicians is dangerous

Teenage girls are a large driving force...
Marissa Haas -
0
Read more
Opinion

Reopening Must Be Reconsidered

The recent coronavirus spikes have, however, suggested this decision has backfired lethally and should not be pursued further.
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz