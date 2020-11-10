  • About
Multimedia COVID Times: Downtown Hattiesburg's Farmer's Market
Multimedia

COVID Times: Downtown Hattiesburg’s Farmer’s Market

By Earl Stoudemire

Student Printz Reporters Niusha Karki and Earl Stoudmire talk to vendors at Downtown Hattiesburg’s Farmer’s Market in Town Square Park about the changes COVID-19 has brought to the market days and small businesses.

Earl Stoudemire

