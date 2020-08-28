  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Dolly Parton takes stand on social justice issues
News

Dolly Parton takes stand on social justice issues

By Bethany Morris

-

39
0

Iconic country musician, entertainer and business woman Dolly Parton recently expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the latest issue of Billboard, Parton commented on the recent protests during her interview. Although Parton admits she hasn’t attended any marches, she still recognizes the courage of protesters standing up for what they believe in, and she supports their efforts to make their voices be heard.

“And of course Black lives matter,” Parton said. “Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”  

Parton states she aims to be an entertainer that everyone can enjoy, but that she will always stand by her values and beliefs to be her true, authentic self. There’s always a risk of offending fans or losing business when celebrities state their opinions, but Parton cares less about money and more about making sure all of her fans feel respected.

“First of all, I’m not a judgmental person,” Parton said. “I do believe we all have a right to be exactly who we are, and it is not my place to judge. All these good Christian people that are supposed to be such good Christian people, the last thing we’re supposed to do is judge one another. God is the judge, not us. I just try to be myself. I try to let everybody else be themselves.”

This isn’t the first time that Parton has publicly promoted racial equality. In 2018, after realizing the negative Confederacy association to the term “Dixie”, Parton was quick to rename one of her popular dinner attractions from “Dixie Stampede” to “Dolly Parton’s Stampede”. 

“There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that,” Parton explains in the Billboard interview. “When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business. We’ll just call it The Stampede.’ As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumbass. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.”

Dolly Parton isn’t the only celebrity to realize the hurtful connotation to the word “Dixie” in recent years. The American pop country band The Dixie Chicks recently renamed the group “The Chicks” in light of today’s racial injustices. The renowned country group Lady Antebellum also changed the name of their band to Lady A in early July in an attempt to recognize inequality.

Speaking up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement isn’t the first time Parton has shown her altruistic side, either. Parton is no stranger to progressive cultural changes. In another interview with Billboard, this time from 2014, Parton showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community saying, “I think everybody should be allowed to be who they are, and to love who they love.”

Parton is also famously known for her philanthropic work, such as through the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Recently, Parton donated one million dollars to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s COVID-19 research reserve.

This country music icon has been making history for over fifty years, and she isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Ten-time Grammy Award winner Dolly Parton has proved time after time that she is truly an American legend in more ways than one.

Previous articleOpinion: Influencers aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously
Bethany Morris

Latest news

NewsBethany Morris -
0

Dolly Parton takes stand on social justice issues

Iconic country musician, entertainer and business woman Dolly Parton recently expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Opinion: Influencers aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously

It’s no secret that many celebrities are willing to go horrible lengths in order to stay relevant. However, many are risking it all amid the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to lose followers instead of the opposite.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

The Killers release new album amid pandemic and allegations

From the band that once had every college freshman jamming out to “Mr. Brightside”, The Killers are once again exceeding expectations with their new album, “Imploding the Mirage.”
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Opinion: Democratic Convention Nominates Biden-Harris

Biden and Harris were officially nominated for the presidential and vice-presidential candidacy from by the delegates of the Democratic Party to topple the current incumbent, President Donald Trump.
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss football changes schedule again after recent cancellations

On Aug. 18, Southern Miss Football released a new schedule for the 2020 fall season after another conference’s recent cancellation left the team with only 11 games on its schedule.
Read more
FeaturesBrian Winters -
0

Dixie Darlings face a name change

The Pride of Mississippi Precision Dance Team, otherwise known as the Dixie Darlings, has gone through a few name changes since its formation in 1954.
Read more

Must read

NewsBethany Morris -
0

Dolly Parton takes stand on social justice issues

Iconic country musician, entertainer and business woman Dolly Parton recently expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Opinion: Influencers aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously

It’s no secret that many celebrities are willing to go horrible lengths in order to stay relevant. However, many are risking it all amid the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to lose followers instead of the opposite.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Moffitt Health Center offers rapid antigen testing

On Aug. 17, The University of Southern Mississippi announced that they have added another COVID-19 testing platform to its lineup as the fall semester gets underway
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
News

Be cautious and prepared for this hurricane season

Hurricane season started in May of 2020, with the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi expected to be Hurricane Marco.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
News

Trump encourages privatization of the USPS

The United States Postal Service has shipped mail since July 26, 1775. However, this foundational public service may soon be up for grabs, as talks of privatization have gotten increasingly prevalent.
Sarah Burse -
0
Read more
News

Southern Miss upgrades WiFi as new semester begins

On August 13, WiFi services at the Hattiesburg Southern Miss campus were temporarily interrupted. Southern Miss’ iTech personnel worked with the equipment manufacturer to procure a replacement unit, which is now in use.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz