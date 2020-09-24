DuBard School to Offer Virtual Training Programs

The DuBard School for Language Disorders at The University of Southern Mississippi is currently offering a series of virtual learning options for professionals.

In light of the current health crisis and limited time for professionals to attend continuing education events, the DuBard School has altered educational opportunities to work around a professional’s schedule. The first two courses offered will be ‘Missing Links in Academics’ and ‘Seeking Solutions: Is it Dyslexia?’ These courses will be pre-recorded and available online for two weeks. At the conclusion of the training, a DuBard School staff member will host a live Q&A session via video conferencing. They also include materials that will be provided to attendees in advance.

“We began evaluating our professional offerings this summer when it became apparent that in-person gatherings wouldn’t be an option this year,” Alison Webster, the professional development coordinator for DuBard School, said. “We believe this structure will not only adhere to COVID-19 precautions[,] but will allow for attendees to complete this course at their pace.”

‘Missing Links in Academics’ will introduce professionals to techniques used in the DuBard Association Method that can be used for students who may not need intensive therapy for potential disabilities, but could benefit from different teaching structures. This multisensory teaching-learning strategy connects the link that’s missing in the classroom to help students reach their fullest potential.

This course is ideal for Second- through Eighth-Grade General Education and Special Education Teachers, Speech-Language Pathologists, Reading Specialists and Academic Language Therapists. The course will be available from Sep. 28 to Oct. 9, with a live Q&A session on Oct. 13.

‘Seeking Solutions: Is it Dyslexia?’ will address a wide range of skill areas relating to learning disabilities and the reasons for assessing each of these areas. Participants will become familiar with commonly used assessment instruments and will learn how the results of a comprehensive evaluation can aid in planning therapy to remediate deficit areas, such as the parts of the brain affected by Dyslexia. Sample evaluation reports will be presented and participants will learn how to analyze and interpret these reports to develop a profile of student strengths and weaknesses.

Suggested participants are Speech-Language Pathologists, Psychologists, Psychometrists, Special Education Directors, Dyslexia Therapists, Reading Specialists and Academic Language Therapists. The course will be available from Oct. 9 to Oct. 25, with a live Q&A session on Oct. 26.

To learn more about these offerings, visit https://www.usm.edu/dubard/courses-workshops or call the DuBard School at 601.266.5223.