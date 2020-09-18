  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Everbridge helps Southern Miss community with contact tracing
News

Everbridge helps Southern Miss community with contact tracing

By Brian Winters

-

52
0

The University of Southern Mississippi launched a university-wide mobile app this week as an addition to its continued efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

All Southern Miss students, faculty and staff are encouraged to download the free app in either the Apple or Google Play stores by searching “Everbridge.”. The app has multiple features, including a daily symptom checklist, direct links to the Student Health Services at Moffitt Health Center for scheduling a COVID-19 test and contact tracing. University leaders stress that the information within the app is confidential and secure, and its success is contingent on usage.

Southern Miss Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Denny Bubrig, Ph.D., said if people use the app, the university will have the ability to potentially move quickly with notifying people that they have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

“Just as with personal records in our health center or financial aid, personal information is treated with care and is never used for anything other than the intended use, which, in this case, is to make sure our campus stays healthy,” Bubrig said.

Self-reporting a positive test through the app can help prevent the spread of the virus. If the positive patient was within 15 feet of another person for 15 minutes or longer, that person will be notified that they have been exposed — only if they also use the app. 

Everbridge runs on Bluetooth technology, which makes it possible to anonymously link a known-positive app user to another app user they saw soon before getting tested. When a person is alerted about their potential exposure, no identifying information about the positive patient will be shared or accessible. 

The app is one more tool in Southern Miss’ arsenal against COVID-19. At the start of the fall semester, Southern Miss researchers began analyzing and returning results for COVID-19 tests in a university laboratory within 24 hours. Student Health Services at Moffitt Health Center also has a 15-minute rapid antigen test in addition to antibody blood tests.

“We’ve been working to develop every resource and every tool that we possibly can think of to help manage and mitigate the impact of COVID-19,” Bubrig said. “The implementation of this app is just another example of a collaborative effort to do that, and now we need members of the campus to work with us in using it.”

Current Southern Miss faculty, staff and students should follow these steps to download and access the app:

  • Search and download “Everbridge” in your phone’s app store.
  • Search and mark “The University of Southern Mississippi” as your community within the app.
  • Enter your Southern Miss ID (ex: w123456@usm.edu) and password to sign-in.
  • Opt-in to services in which you wish to participate.

For more information on the University’s COVID-19 response, visit http://usm.edu/covid-19.

Previous articleLink between COVID-19 and myocarditis poses concern for college athletics
Next articleFacebook Live events should become more common
Brian Winters

Latest news

NewsSarah Burse -
0

Students coping with a condensed schedule

Labor Day weekend could not come fast enough for some Southern Miss students. With classes still online and fewer breaks due to a condensed schedule, this semester has already been a whirlpool of the unknown.
Read more
OpinionBrian Winters -
0

Facebook Live events should become more common

While it will be nice to return to in-person events, it is also good to know there is a potential alternative for events that might not occur close by.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Everbridge helps Southern Miss community with contact tracing

The University of Southern Mississippi launched a university-wide mobile app this week as an addition to its continued efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Link between COVID-19 and myocarditis poses concern for college athletics

While some college conferences have postponed their fall sports seasons due to the threats of COVID-19, others have decided to continue play.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentBrian Winters -
0

Theaters in Mississippi start opening up

After months of closures due to COVID-19, theatres in Mississippi have started to open back up
Read more
NewsHannah Houston -
0

How Students are Experiencing Social Life During a Pandemic

Although social distancing guidelines are in place on campus, students are still finding ways to socialize this semester.
Read more

Must read

NewsSarah Burse -
0

Students coping with a condensed schedule

Labor Day weekend could not come fast enough for some Southern Miss students. With classes still online and fewer breaks due to a condensed schedule, this semester has already been a whirlpool of the unknown.
Read more
OpinionBrian Winters -
0

Facebook Live events should become more common

While it will be nice to return to in-person events, it is also good to know there is a potential alternative for events that might not occur close by.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Students coping with a condensed schedule

Labor Day weekend could not come fast enough for some Southern Miss students. With classes still online and fewer breaks due to a condensed schedule, this semester has already been a whirlpool of the unknown.
Sarah Burse -
0
Read more
News

How Students are Experiencing Social Life During a Pandemic

Although social distancing guidelines are in place on campus, students are still finding ways to socialize this semester.
Hannah Houston -
0
Read more
News

Here’s How the Title IX Policies and Procedures Have Changed

The United States Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights mandated a new Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy and Grievance Procedure to be implemented nationwide on Aug. 14.
Hannah Houston -
0
Read more
News

Southern Miss administrators discuss contact tracing

With students returning to classrooms on Sep. 7, faculty and students are curious about how contact tracing will work during the semester.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz