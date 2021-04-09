  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Local Family fun all around at the Eggz-otic Easter Egg...
NewsLocal

Family fun all around at the Eggz-otic Easter Egg Hunt

By Mariah Reed

-

163
0

The Hattiesburg Zoo hosted its Eggz-otic Easter Egg hunt last Saturday, April 3, and it was not your typical Easter Egg hunt. Instead of searching for Easter Eggs in your backyard, Hattiesburg Zoo made it a little more challenging by bringing the Easter Egg hunt to the zoo. 

There were eggs placed everywhere throughout the zoo in places that wouldn’t be easy to find. The hunt was made for both adults and children who were up for a good challenge.  Demetric Kelly, who works over the Guest Services and Retail at the Hattiesburg Zoo, explained what’s so special about the Eggz-otic Easter event. 

“What makes our egg hunt so special here at the Hattiesburg Zoo is [that] we strategically hide the eggs and make the very hard to find, and so that in itself makes this egg hunt not like any other egg hunt that you make go to,” said Kelly. 

Kelly also explained the unique prizes for discovering the golden eggs throughout the zoo, giving people of all ages a way to  and how the event is made for anyone of all ages. 

“There are some really cool prizes, [like] hand-painted ostrich eggs, and this is a really good event for everyone to attend […] young or old, everyone participates in this because the eggs are really hard to find,” Kelly said.

There have been many tourists, both local and out-of-state, to visit the zoo for the Eggz-otic Egg Hunt event. There were 100 Easter eggs hidden throughout the zoo for guests to find. The Eggz-otic Easter also had golden goose games, cottontail crafts, photos with the Easter Bunny and more.

Riley S., a guest at the Eggz-otic Egg Hunt, said she had a lot of fun looking for eggs.

“[I checked] the petting-zoo where you could go out and pet all them and hold them,” said Riley. “The one I was looking forward to was the koalas. I wanted to know if they were here because koalas are really cute and fuzzy and I want them as a pet.” 

Braelynn T., another guest at the event, agreed. 

“I was expecting that I would actually find an Easter Egg because I’ve been here once before to hold the sloths,” Braelynn explained, “but I didn’t really explore the rest of the zoo but I kind of just wished to find an Easter Egg.”

Other locals who attended the event enjoyed exploring the zoo in unexpected ways. 

“This isn’t really my first time here, but I’ve been here many times before and every time I came it’s actually been pretty fun because I get to ride the train and carousel but it’s a really fun place honestly because I get to see a lot of new animals,” said one guest.
The Eggz-otic Egg Hunt was a one-day only event that took place from 10am to 4pm. Any eggs that were left over or not found during the event will no longer be accepted for prizes, as you have to find them during the event. If anyone is interested in any future or upcoming events, please visit Hattiesburg Zoo’s Facebook page or visit their website at www.hattiesburgzoo.com.

Previous articleCollective bargaining will benefit workers in the future
Next articleSouthern Miss softball falls to Mississippi State in extra innings
Mariah Reed

Latest news

SoftballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss softball falls to Mississippi State in extra innings

Southern Miss dropped a Southeastern Conference showdown at home in a 2-1 battle against Mississippi State.
Read more
LocalMariah Reed -
0

Family fun all around at the Eggz-otic Easter Egg Hunt

The Hattiesburg Zoo hosted its Eggz-otic Easter Egg hunt last Saturday, April 3, and it was not...
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Collective bargaining will benefit workers in the future

Labor unions provide a way to help workers congregate and solve their issues by collectively bargaining with...
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Google takes action against fake news — others must follow

Google has made several headlines for spending millions of dollars to prevent the spread of misinformation on...
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

‘Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over’ unapologetic, yet slightly boring

Demi Lovato is doing more than just a redemption tour. This time around, she’s telling the harsh...
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentZain Hashmat -
0

“Only a woman could dare to make this film”: Remembering Agnès Varda

French filmmaker Agnès Varda once said that “I didn't see myself as a woman doing film but...
Read more

Must read

SoftballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss softball falls to Mississippi State in extra innings

Southern Miss dropped a Southeastern Conference showdown...
Read more
LocalMariah Reed -
0

Family fun all around at the Eggz-otic Easter Egg Hunt

The Hattiesburg Zoo hosted its Eggz-otic Easter...
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Local

Pocket Museum shines a light on local art scene with Ink in the Alley

Hattiesburg residents were able to explore and...
mary murphy -
0
Read more
National

Krispy Kreme offers a new reward for getting vaccinated

Have you gotten vaccinated for COVID-19? Do...
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
News

Students are stressed over cut spring break

Last October, the University of Southern Mississippi...
Jennifer Shields -
0
Read more
News

Margaret MacMillan to Give Dale Center’s McCarthy Lecture March 29

The Dale Center for the Study of...
Brian Winters -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz