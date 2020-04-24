  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Opinion Fear mongering is more contagious than virus
Opinion

Fear mongering is more contagious than virus

By Lillie Busch

-

102
0

In the current pandemic, it is now more difficult than ever to not succumb to fear and paranoia. Whether through social media or news outlets, information — or misinformation — spreads more quickly than the virus itself. The best example of this are the various photographs of store shelves, empty of household items.

Such photographs were—and continue to be—pandemic staples. While at first meant to inform, these photographs now do nothing more than stoke fear. So then, why are these photos continuing to make the news feed rounds, especially after stores have limited household purchases?

Because fear sells more than anything else.

The fear mongering by both social media and news channels contributed to the selling out of masks, sanitizer and other preventative items. Photographs of so-called regular people wearing masks in public also made the rounds to show the severity of the problem. Rumors of a complete and total shutdown had regular citizens stockpiling for the apocalypse. 

Before Mississippi shut down, Gov. Tate Reeves said, “Mississippi’s never going to be China. Mississippi’s never going to be North Korea.” The American fear of anything potentially undemocratic influenced Mississippi to be one of the last states playing catch-up to decreasing the flow of the virus. Mississippi’s shelter-in-place is currently set to expire April 27, set in place a while after other states did.

The fears of a stock market crash and a further economic downturn continues to plague the White House as well. President Donald Trump said that governors could decide to reopen states as early as May 1. The fear of a weak economy overshadows the fear that the United States is in no way prepared to reopen. However, in the long run, it is much easier to heal from an economic crash than a public health crisis.

Many people question how America could have been so unprepared for a public health crisis. That preparation failure is rooted in the fear and mistrust of scientists and other healthcare officials long before COVID-19 came to be. Such a failure has been waiting in the shadows since the creation of supposed “fake news” and blatant disregard for scientific fact became the norm. Furthermore, public health continues to be a political weapon instead of the great unifier, such as in the notorious “anti-vax” movement. 

Going forwards, fear mongering will hopefully decrease once the media’s focus shifts from trying to assign blame to keeping people indoors. It is not worth the brain power to spin conspiracy theories about China, the White House or your suspicious next-door neighbor. On Capitol Hill, both Democrats and the GOP are making public healthcare a political issue, especially now that reelection season is rolling around, no matter how terrible a move this actually is.

As many people have said, there are no set guidelines for navigating these uncharted waters. However, there is one thing that remains true. Instead of assigning blame, we — as a country — should be trying to solve the problem at hand, or at least promoting good news. For example, there are now as many as 30 potential drugs currently being tested for curing COVID-19, some of which have been very effective.

In summary: information overload is toxic. That overload is even more dangerous when you don’t know how much of the information is exaggerated or true. During this time, I encourage you to practice critical thinking about the information you read during that endless scroll of social media.

Previous article‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ is Fiona Apple at her strongest
Lillie Busch

Latest news

OpinionLillie Busch -
0

Fear mongering is more contagious than virus

In the current pandemic, it is now more difficult than ever to not succumb to fear and paranoia.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ is Fiona Apple at her strongest

Fiona Apple’s “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” has such personal, singular lyrical content able to universally tug at listeners’ emotions effortlessly.
Read more
NewsLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Southern Miss student workers adjust to changes

When Southern Miss announced in February that on-campus classes would be held remotely through the end of the semester due to COVID-19 concerns, it wasn’t that surprising. What was less obvious was what would happen to Southern Miss’ on-campus student workers.
Read more
NewsWilliam Lowery -
0

Pine Belt community unites to create masks

For example, JMH Graphics of Oak Grove is allowing local businesses and everyday folk alike to make use of their leftover materials to make masks.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentEmily Brinkman -
0

Emily fangirls over a book that’s almost a decade old

On April 10, Epic Reads announced that Netflix has picked up “The Selection,” the young adult novel by Kiera Cass, for a movie adaptation.
Read more
FeaturesEarl Stoudemire -
0

Incoming SGA president Rachel Shoemaker shares SGA vision

Meet the next SGA President Rachel Shoemaker.
Read more

Must read

OpinionLillie Busch -
0

Fear mongering is more contagious than virus

In the current pandemic, it is now more difficult than ever to not succumb to fear and paranoia.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ is Fiona Apple at her strongest

Fiona Apple’s “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” has such personal, singular lyrical content able to universally tug at listeners’ emotions effortlessly.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Democrats need to unite behind Biden if they want to strengthen their party

To beat their opponents, the Republicans, they are in dire need of a win. If they want to step up their game, they need to support Joe Biden.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Opinion

Peripheral sports in danger during COVID-19

2020 is a bad year for sports. It’s a bad year for anything other than “Call of Duty: Warzone” and Joe Exotic. But sports are especially taking a hit.
Michael Mapp -
0
Read more
Opinion

Biden is a bad man with boring viewpoints

Bernie Sanders may have endorsed Joe Biden, but that does not mean Sanders’ supporters should do the same. Sanders’ endorsement does not take away from Biden’s sketchy history.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Opinion

We should be turning to billionaires to save us

Billionaires, previously assumed to be hoarding riches without regard for those struggling, are now suddenly seen as messiahs for the poor.
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz