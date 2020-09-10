Football isn’t essential

While colleges across the nation have turned to online learning in order to protect students and faculty, one thing continues to remain the same: college football.

Essential workers everywhere are putting their lives on the line in order to save someone else’s. However, football games still continue throughout the pandemic, putting those same lives back at risk. Many colleges mandated rules in order for audiences to spectate games, but with thousands in attendance, those rules were never quite followed. Televised games show thousands of fans still continue to crowd stadiums without masks or socially distancing.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many colleges were still deciding on whether or not sports were still going to take place. Players then began to voice their opinions through #WeWantToPlay. It’s understandable that players are eager to continue their passion, but desire shouldn’t be placed before safety. Many players are forgetting that as soon as a teammate or fan tests positive, their dreams are put on hold yet again. Now is not the time to be reckless for desire’s sake.

Colleges throughout the nation need to make a decision between the safety of their students and the importance of a game. Many might disagree with these students in opposition, however, forgetting who pays tuition to be there in the first place. Of course football games have to miraculously continue while many in-person events have otherwise been canceled.

Fans everywhere should be willing to accept the decision to end or delay the season, which promotes the well-being of all the players on the field. After all, football is a contact sport, and it’s inevitable that a virus will spread there, especially in a locker room. NCAA physicians even warned against the continuation of the season, but colleges still continued to schedule games.

Many have excused allowing football to continue by saying, “We’re bound to get [COVID-19] anyway”. Even Trump has ignored the safety and well-being of students with his recent tweets demanding the season continue. However, coaches, conferences and university presidents shouldn’t be looking to do “just enough” to keep people safe. They should be fighting for their players’ health, no matter the situation.

While some players have opted out due to the concerns and laxness of the season, many continue to play in packed stadiums with maskless fans. It’s easy to understand that while those on the field might be comfortable with each other enough to play a game, those in the stands are also putting themselves at risk by gathering to watch. It’s understandable that colleges have a lot financially on the line in regards to ticket sales and sponsorships, but that couldn’t be more important than people’s lives.

Until sacking is socially distanced, there shouldn’t be a reason that college football continues. Even risking the lives of those in the stands is incredibly irresponsible and selfish on the universities’ part. Wherever american football is, fans will be there, too. And wherever a maskless fan is, so will COVID-19.