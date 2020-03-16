  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Arts & Entertainment Hayley Williams stands out on solo debut
Arts & Entertainment

Hayley Williams stands out on solo debut

By A’Darius McCormic McCormick

-

161
0

Mississippi native and frontwoman of Paramore Hayley Williams released her first solo project Feb. 6 The release marks Williams’ first solo project after she worked with Paramore for 15 years. This debut EP, “Petals for Armor I,” combines a mix of alternative and indie music for her first in a series of planned releases. 

Williams’ “Petals for Armor I” separates her from Paramore. Her music does sound similar to the group’s, but Williams put her own twist on the production side, making her vocals and music sound unique. 

The songs’ lyrics sound personal as well, with Williams the sole writer credited on the EP. They sound like she put a piece of herself into each song. The track “Leave It Alone” stood out since it spoke a lot about grief, a feeling Williams knows well from the loss of her husband, grandmother and past band members. 

The EP opens with “Simmer,” where Williams displays her take on bottling and controlling anger.  This is a contrast to another track that continues this story, “Cinnamon,” far more upbeat to reflect her happier state of mind. “Creepin’” describes her method of dealing with negative people, and why their energy cannot affect her. The last track, “Sudden Desire,” goes down a more alternative R&B route to explain her lust for a man that shared a connection with her.

By Williams dabbling in pop, alternative, rock and even R&B, the EP continues to excite track after track.

“Petals for Armor I” acts as a preview of  Williams’ album, “Petals for Armor,”expected to release on May 8. If this EP is any indication, her album is sure to be magnificent. Within 18 minutes, Williams discussed the complexities of anger, grief, heartbreak, comfort and negativity within eighteen minutes. She can only expand on her stories with a full album.

Previous articleSouthern Miss seniors talk last days, concerns about graduation
Next articleSwiping right isn’t genuine
A’Darius McCormic McCormick

Latest news

OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Swiping right isn’t genuine

Dating in college has lacked authenticity since the beginning of time. Now, as dating apps increase in popularity, students are forced to swipe through hook-up centered bios in order to find the person of their dreams. ﻿
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentA’Darius McCormic McCormick -
0

Hayley Williams stands out on solo debut

Mississippi native and frontwoman of Paramore Hayley Williams released her first solo project Feb. 6 The release marks Williams’ first solo project after she worked with Paramore for 15 years.
Read more
NewsAlyssa Bass -
0

Southern Miss seniors talk last days, concerns about graduation

For many Southern Miss seniors, Thursday was possibly their last day of face-to-face classes because of the coronavirus.
Read more
FeaturesJohn Hollins -
0

YAL member responds to Jones free speech controversy

In February 2019, a case erupted out of Ellisville that gained local and national attention. The case sparked a national conversation on the state of free speech on college campuses.
Read more
NewsJohn Hollins -
0

Drag queens kick-off March Madness

The Hattiesburg Drag Show, hosted by Team Xclusive and the Haus of Hattiesburg, kicked off their first show this month, “March Madness,” with a flurry of magic tricks and gorgeous wigs at the multipurpose venue on Highway 49 on March 6.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Awareness week brings attention to eating disorders

From Feb. 24 until March 1, the National Eating Disorders Association hosted an eating disorders awareness week. The National Eating Disorder Awareness Week’s theme this year was “Come as You are: Hindsight is 20/20.”
Read more

Must read

OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Swiping right isn’t genuine

Dating in college has lacked authenticity since the beginning of time. Now, as dating apps increase in popularity, students are forced to swipe through hook-up centered bios in order to find the person of their dreams. ﻿
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentA’Darius McCormic McCormick -
0

Hayley Williams stands out on solo debut

Mississippi native and frontwoman of Paramore Hayley Williams released her first solo project Feb. 6 The release marks Williams’ first solo project after she worked with Paramore for 15 years.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

Separating art from artists hurts sexual assault survivors

rench actress Adèle Haenel shouted “Bravo, la pédophilie,” which translates into “Congratulations, pedophile,” as she walked out of the 2020 Céser Awards after Roman Polanski was awarded Best Director.
Marissa Haas -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Onward’ does nothing for LGBT representation

If it were not for that one word, “girlfriend,” Specter would just be some forgettable, undeniably ugly, sexually ambiguous cyclops cop. Read entertainment editor Jack McCallum's thoughts on the Disney film.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Netflix can’t ‘nonvertise’ its way to top

On Feb. 24, Netflix released a new feature that shows what the top 10 movies or series in your country are. So far, Netflix originals have dominated the list. On Feb. 29, the US top 10 featured nine titles created by Netflix.
mary murphy -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Hattiesburg introduces locals to new yoga event

Hattiesburg locals enjoyed an evening of live music and yoga at the Colludium Brewing Company on Feb. 25. Guests were able to meditate and enjoy tacos provided by Art of Roux, as well as drinks from the Colludium Brewing Company. In addition, they enjoyed tunes from Nashville artist Frank Giovetti and learned yoga from local instructor Daniel Wise.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz