  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Opinion Opinion: Influencers aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously
Opinion

Opinion: Influencers aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously

By Meghan Fuller

-

28
0

It’s no secret that many celebrities are willing to go horrible lengths in order to stay relevant. However, many are risking it all amid the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to lose followers instead of the opposite. 

Many influencers are causing controversy over their behavior throughout the pandemic. Stars such as Jake Paul, Kylie Jenner and Chase Rice are making light of a deadly situation by throwing parties, breaking lockdown and even hosting concerts with 800 guests in attendance. 

The amount of celebrities breaking quarantine to meet with friends or host dinner parties is astonishing. At the same time they’re posting about the importance of staying inside, they’re actively putting others at risk by venturing outside their homes to continue attending packed social gatherings. 

Jake Paul, a social media influencer and competitive fighter, has continued hosting crowded parties in his Calabasas mansion, regardless of opposition from fans, family and government officials. 

Mayor Alicia Weintraub warned against these parties and threatened Paul with the local sheriff’s department if they continued. In an interview with Insider, Paul explained his reasoning behind the events. 

“No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn’t know what to do,” Paul said. “But I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.” 

Kylie Jenner has also received backlash due to her careless exchanges and day trips with friends amid a global pandemic. Jenner warned fans to stay home during quarantine, but then proceeded to break quarantine to shop in Palm Springs. Maybe “do as I say and not as I do” applies here. 

Though, Jenner isn’t the only one out of her family who sparked outrage throughout quarantine. Her sister Khloe decided to play a prank on Kylie by TPing her mansion. She must have forgotten about the toilet paper shortage during the beginning of the pandemic. Perhaps that shortage didn’t apply to billionaires. 

Chase Rice, a country singer, performed for 800 people at a concert in Tennessee right after the state reported its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases. Many fans and fellow artists criticized Rice for putting others in danger. 

“We all want (and need) to tour,” fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini said in a tweet on June 28. “We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait.” 

For decades, celebrities have had to explain over and over again, “we’re people too.” In a way, COVID-19 has put us all in the same boat. However, most of our boats aren’t three million dollar yachts. Normalizing quarantining in your mansion and risking your own health by venturing out in public to social gatherings doesn’t make you “one of us”. It singles you out. It makes the public aware of the selfishness surrounding influencers and that, at the end of the day, they are able to get away with more than any “regular” human being normally would. 

COVID-19 has had a unique impact on influencers, as they are stuck in their mansions with too much spare time on their hands. But they have also probably never been as observed as they are now. They have millions glued to the internet due to one common narrative: boredom. So, it goes without saying that their every move is being watched, whether that move is inside of their home or in public, and they should present themselves as such. With a mask, of course.

Previous articleThe Killers release new album amid pandemic and allegations
Next articleDolly Parton takes stand on social justice issues
Meghan Fuller

Latest news

NewsBethany Morris -
0

Dolly Parton takes stand on social justice issues

Iconic country musician, entertainer and business woman Dolly Parton recently expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Opinion: Influencers aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously

It’s no secret that many celebrities are willing to go horrible lengths in order to stay relevant. However, many are risking it all amid the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to lose followers instead of the opposite.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

The Killers release new album amid pandemic and allegations

From the band that once had every college freshman jamming out to “Mr. Brightside”, The Killers are once again exceeding expectations with their new album, “Imploding the Mirage.”
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Opinion: Democratic Convention Nominates Biden-Harris

Biden and Harris were officially nominated for the presidential and vice-presidential candidacy from by the delegates of the Democratic Party to topple the current incumbent, President Donald Trump.
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss football changes schedule again after recent cancellations

On Aug. 18, Southern Miss Football released a new schedule for the 2020 fall season after another conference’s recent cancellation left the team with only 11 games on its schedule.
Read more
FeaturesBrian Winters -
0

Dixie Darlings face a name change

The Pride of Mississippi Precision Dance Team, otherwise known as the Dixie Darlings, has gone through a few name changes since its formation in 1954.
Read more

Must read

NewsBethany Morris -
0

Dolly Parton takes stand on social justice issues

Iconic country musician, entertainer and business woman Dolly Parton recently expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Opinion: Influencers aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously

It’s no secret that many celebrities are willing to go horrible lengths in order to stay relevant. However, many are risking it all amid the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to lose followers instead of the opposite.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Opinion: Democratic Convention Nominates Biden-Harris

Biden and Harris were officially nominated for the presidential and vice-presidential candidacy from by the delegates of the Democratic Party to topple the current incumbent, President Donald Trump.
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more
Opinion

COVID-19 has a few good takeaways

COVID-19 has its fair share of negative connotations associated with it. People are sure to have memories of premature goodbyes, opportunities taken away and plans being postponed indefinitely. There are a few good things to come from this pandemic, however.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
Opinion

Harris could win the presidency for Biden

The long-awaited search of a running mate...
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more
Opinion

Possible TikTok ban is nonsense, but survivable

On August 5, U.S. Secretary of State...
mary murphy -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz