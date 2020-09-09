  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Kaufman’s ‘i’m thinking of ending things’ is missing something
News

Kaufman’s ‘i’m thinking of ending things’ is missing something

By mary murphy

-

32
0

Charlie Kaufman’s latest film, ‘i’m thinking of ending things’, premiered as a Netflix original on Sep. 4. Though the film is definitely not “all style and no substance”, it is also not the sum of its parts, leaving the viewer wanting something more.

Based on Iain Reid’s 2016 novel of the same name, it follows a young woman (Jessie Buckley) as she contemplates whether or not to end her relationship with her boyfriend, Jake (Jesse Plemons), while having dinner with his parents Suzie (Toni Collette) and Dean (David Thewlis). As the night grows increasingly unsettling, the world seems to start unravelling around the young woman, which leaves her constantly doubting what’s real and what’s not. 

By far the best part of the film is how it portrays unreality. Cinematographer Łukasz Żal’s camera work and editor Robert Frazen’s cuts are top-notch, shining throughout the more dream-like sequences of the film. Its post-production makes the viewer constantly second-guess reality, especially through its excellent use of sound and costume design. Attentive viewers will most likely be able to catch on quickly to what’s really going on just by watching for continuity errors.

This attention to detail is fairly par for the course for a Kaufman film. Those familiar with ‘Synecdoche, New York’ or ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ will recognize Kaufman’s directorial and writing style immediately. His script writing is at its best in scenes with the main couple driving through the snow, awkwardly trying to figure out what else to talk about. The viewer feels trapped with the main characters throughout dinner without becoming bored with what’s happening on screen.

This is partially helped by the top-notch acting across the board. Buckley, even as a late addition to the cast, expertly plays into the awkwardness and horror of each scene she’s in through speaking ticks and nonverbal cues. Plemons also does a wonderful job as Jake, playing him with a level of self-awareness fitting for the character. Another major highlight is Collette as Jake’s mother, who is able to portray both the comedy and tragedy inherent to her story within a single line of dialogue.

All that being said, ‘i’m thinking of ending things’ is not a perfect movie. The actual plot of the film, much like the plot of the novel, is hinged too heavily on its ending twist and leaves very little breathing room elsewhere. This is especially true for Kaufman’s newer additions to the story, such as a fictional movie by Robert Zemeckis, which only ever seems to get passing acknowledgement.

Its overreliance on visual storytelling, too, only goes so far in engaging the viewer. Kaufman keeps his affinity for subtext in this latest romp, and its visual style is definitely striking enough to keep everyone’s attention. But, instead of enhancing the story, subtext in ‘i’m thinking of ending things’ detracts from the overall experience. 

No information in this movie is portrayed without layers upon layers of subtext piled on it, and its efforts to obscure certain facts from the viewer increases confusion rather than rewards vigilance. There are several sections where the viewer becomes easily lost, especially as reality becomes more and more frayed during the last twenty minutes of the film. Someone shouldn’t have to watch a film multiple times just to understand their first viewing, and this is a major blow to its overall enjoyability.

Though there are certainly many good things about ‘i’m thinking of ending things’, there are also a fair amount of problems with it, leaving a longing while watching never quite satisfied.

Previous article“Love In Time of Corona”: hit and miss
mary murphy

Latest news

Newsmary murphy -
0

Kaufman’s ‘i’m thinking of ending things’ is missing something

Charlie Kaufman’s latest film, ‘i’m thinking of ending things’, premiered as a Netflix original on Sep. 4.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

“Love In Time of Corona”: hit and miss

The latest Hulu and Freeform miniseries, “Love In Time of Corona”, follows the lives of four different couples and how they operate their households during the COVID-19 pandemic in California.
Read more
FootballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss drops season opener to South Alabama

In the first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) matchup of the 2020 football season, the Southern Miss Golden...
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentSarah Burse -
0

Southern Miss art and theater continue amid pandemic

Instead of watching a theater production amid a crowd, many are experiencing performances behind a screen. This trend has continued with Southern Miss, as the School of Performing and Visual Arts gets used to new production styles amid a pandemic.
Read more
NewsCarter Lishen -
0

Pocket Museum Breathes ‘Signs of Life’ to Hattiesburg Side Streets

Have you found Mississippi’s tiniest museum? You may have walked right past it! The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is the Hub City’s quirky new hideaway.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Stop preparing for a climate crisis; we’re already there

Global leaders have been stressing to their citizens for years to begin preparing for a climate crisis when, in actuality, we’re already in one.
Read more

Must read

Newsmary murphy -
0

Kaufman’s ‘i’m thinking of ending things’ is missing something

Charlie Kaufman’s latest film, ‘i’m thinking of ending things’, premiered as a Netflix original on Sep. 4.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

“Love In Time of Corona”: hit and miss

The latest Hulu and Freeform miniseries, “Love In Time of Corona”, follows the lives of four different couples and how they operate their households during the COVID-19 pandemic in California.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Pocket Museum Breathes ‘Signs of Life’ to Hattiesburg Side Streets

Have you found Mississippi’s tiniest museum? You may have walked right past it! The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is the Hub City’s quirky new hideaway.
Carter Lishen -
0
Read more
News

Cook Library Reopens With New Changes

With Southern Miss reopening this fall welcoming students back, Cook Library does the same, stirring up some new renovations for all to enjoy.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
News

Oak Grove Alums Assist Current Students During Walkout

On Friday, Aug. 21, crowds of Oak Grove High School students organized a walkout from school due to ignorant acts of racism being allowed during their senior run on the first day of school.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
News

Sorority members voice concerns relating to COVID laxness

The laxness among some members of sororities regarding COVID-19 has caused concern among other members.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz