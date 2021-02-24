  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Arts & Entertainment Kelly Rowland’s "K" is more than ok
Arts & EntertainmentEntertainment

Kelly Rowland’s “K” is more than ok

By Jakori Beauchamp

-

135
0

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelendria “Kelly Rowland” Weatherspoon released her latest project, ‘K’, this past Friday. This EP was, despite the uninspired title, a surprisingly solid project. However, it was also indicative of her general effort as an artist, as well as what she needs to improve. 

‘K’ is the first EP Rowland’s released since 2013’s ‘Talk a Good Game’. To hype up ‘K’, Rowland released its three singles: “Black Magic”, “Hitman” and “Crazy”. She released a stand-alone single “Coffee” this past year as well. Hearing “Coffee” I had high hopes for whatever came after that whether it was more singles or a full body of work. 

However, after “Hitman” and “Black Magic”, I felt my excitement for the project slipping away. I feel as though the videos and the songs were very reminiscent of another former Destiny’s Child member, Beyonce. In particular, it sounded too much like the music from Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’, and her ‘The Gift’, which diminished my excitement for any other Rowland releases. 

Rowland also has a bad track record in marketing, which is key to becoming a successful, mainstream artist. She seems to just throw things out there and hopes people will listen to them. If it catches, then she tries to push it, but never before that. We have gotten plenty of singles since ‘Talk a Good Game’, but Rowland never did much promotion for the records outside of posts on social media. We got very few performances of the songs, too, if we even got any at all. 

That’s the problem of being a Kelly Rowland fan. You expect the bare minimum and nothing more. There was no reason for her to have her most successful era to date with ‘Here I Am’, only for her next project to flop so spectacularly. It’s sad, too, because that follow-up was ‘Talk a Good Game’, which I think is still her best body of work to date. 

So, with all that in mind, I had very little hopes going into ‘K’. I half expected a boring comeback project, and definitely nothing beyond that. 

I was thoroughly shocked when ‘K’ turned out to be a solid project. The opener, “Flowers”, captured my attention almost immediately with its excellent harmonies and production value. 

Things were slightly less promising with the next track, “Black Magic”. I hate to say this during Black History Month, especially as a black man, but “Black Magic” was my least favorite song on ‘K’. It just couldn’t keep my attention. So I was glad that track three, “Hitman”, pulled me back in. It reignited my hope and made me mad that I didn’t listen to it while it was a single. 

The next three songs also held my attention fairly well, which gave ‘K’ a good grade in my book. My favorite songs were “Flowers”, “Hitman” and “Speed of Love”. They really solidified the project for me and gave a great peek into the artistic side of Kelly Rowland. 

As we enter this new decade of the world, I hope Rowland will grow more as an artist and promoter. Hopefully, she can finally get accolades for her work outside of Destiny’s Child.

Previous article‘Minari’ is a tender, raw portrayal of immigrant life
Next article‘Positions’ takes the position of “Most Boring Ariana Grande Album”
Jakori Beauchamp

Latest news

BaseballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss Baseball returns with two victories against Northwestern State

Southern Miss Baseball began its much anticipated season last week after a 348-day hiatus, winning two of...
Read more
BasketballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss’s defense earns victory against FIU

Southern Miss’s (7-9, 5-9 Conference USA) stout defensive play helped the Lady Eagles earn a victory in...
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

OPINION: Impeachment trial revealed more hypocrisy and political division

Former President Donald Trump was once again acquitted by the Senate in his second impeachment trial. 
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

OPINION: The upsides and downsides of student loan forgiveness

Student loans have always been a burden for American students. While some manage to repay their student...
Read more
Opinionmary murphy -
0

OPINION: The Capitol Riot shouldn’t be Congress’s main concern

On Feb. 15, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the creation of a “9/11-type Commission” designed to apprehend...
Read more
LocalKara Lowe -
0

Southern snowstorm leaves students powerless

When it snows in the south, it creates an uproar of excitement among many of its residents....
Read more

Must read

BaseballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss Baseball returns with two victories against Northwestern State

Southern Miss Baseball began its much anticipated...
Read more
BasketballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss’s defense earns victory against FIU

Southern Miss’s (7-9, 5-9 Conference USA) stout...
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz