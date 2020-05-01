“Killing Eve” newest season feels lost

During season one of “Killing Eve”, former showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote a world that was full of excitement, wit, drama and entertainment at every turn. While season two, under a new showrunner, was a step down in quality, the show was still fun to watch and kept loyal fans watching. However, season three, yet again under a new showrunner, is struggling to find itself.



At the season two finale of “Killing Eve,” we found Eve presumably left for dead while Villanelle fled the scene to escape the Twelve. This opened the door for many opportunities to create new, interesting lives for the main characters, exploring who they are without each other.



However, in the newest installment of the show, we find that, without each other, they are a bit boring. Eve, dealing with the aftermath of being shot, witnessing her friend’s death and committing murder, is living alone, turning to alchol to cope with her stress and trauma. Her soon-to-be ex-husband, Niko, has checked into a hospital to deal with his PTSD. Eve is left all alone and is working in the back of a kitchen, isolated.



Meanwhile, Villanelle has found herself married in Rome, trying (but failing) to forget Eve. The Twelve have seemed to forgive her and give her the new role of handler. However, Villanelle found that she is not suited for the life of a handler, which makes this development feel like a waste of time. Getting this job at all seems out of character for someone who says that all they want is a “fun job.” Surely, being an assassin is more fun than being a handler.



However, this development has given the show an opportunity to introduce the audience to a new, interesting character: Dasha. She is a Russian gymnast instructor and Villanelle’s former mentor. Dasha is helping Villanelle in her new role as a handler, as Villanelle is no longer working with Konstantin. Dasha is perhaps the highlight of this season so far and the show’s saving grace. It is unknown if Dasha will continue to work with Villanelle, but for the audience’s sake, it would be wise to keep her on the show. Dasha is reminiscent of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Killing Eve,” full of sass, wit, and tongue-in-cheek lines.



Aside from Villanelle’s questionable development, the show offers unexpected insight into the emotional side of Carolyn, which is interesting to watch unfold. Carolyn has always been mysterious, so getting to unearth her character development in light of her son, Kenny’s, death has brought a bit of meaning back to the show. We see her as more of a person rather than an enigma.



While this season’s “Killing Eve” isn’t as compelling, I do have hope it will continue to find its path. As a whole, it feels like the show is dragging on until it finds its new objective. It feels like the show is leading up to an investigation of the Twelve, with Carolyn continuing her son’s unfinished work. While this could be interesting to watch unfold, it feels like the first two episodes were a waste, especially in comparison to former seasons.



While audiences may remain unimpressed with this season opener, there is hope that “Killing Eve” will find its voice and vision.