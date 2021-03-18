  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Sports Basketball Lady Eagles fall short of completing comeback, ending season
SportsBasketball

Lady Eagles fall short of completing comeback, ending season

By Charlie Luttrell

-

86
0

The Lady Eagles’ basketball season ended March 10 after the team fell 85-75 to FIU in the first round of the C-USA Championship Tournament.

Southern Miss almost closed the game within three points with less than a minute remaining, but a late rush pushed the lead out of reach for the Lady Eagles.

Southern Miss trailed the entire game, but kept the score close, forcing a total of 27 turnovers and earning 29 points from the mistakes.

“I thought [at] the start they got off to probably made the statement for the game, but our team really fought back,” Head Coach Joye Lee-McNelis said.

Junior Daishai Almond recorded a career-high of 22 points and added six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Lady Eagles.

“I felt really good coming into the game,” Almond said. “I knew I had to step up for my teammates and lead them and get everyone on board. Unfortunately, we fell short in the first half. We got back in the second, but we just couldn’t finish it all the way through.”

Lee-McNelis says she was impressed with Almond’s performance, and she encourages her to prepare and improve for her senior season.

Almond was not the only top scorer, however. Southern Miss could not stop FIU’s Jiselle Thomas throughout the game as she led her team with a career-high performance of 32 points and 15 rebounds.

Southern Miss improved from a 37% shooting accuracy in the first half to 53% in the second, but slumped in its three-point shooting, which proved to be its downfall. The Panthers scored a total of thirty points from the three-point line while the Lady Eagles could only score one three point basket.


Southern Miss’s loss also reinforced a common theme throughout the season, as they lost all eleven games where they allowed opponents to score 70 or more points.

The Panthers jumped ahead to a double-digit lead in the second quarter, but the Lady Eagles cut the lead back with a run orchestrated by Almond and freshman Rose Warren. Warren’s steal and offensive rebound both led to buckets for Almond. Almond then assisted Warren to narrow FIU’s lead to 38-31 at the end of the first half.

The Panthers stretched its lead again on a 12-2 run soon after. Senior Allie Kennedy made the team’s only three at the end of the third quarter after the Lady Eagles began 0-10 from the perimeter.

An and-one play from Kennedy put the Lady Eagles back within ten early in the last quarter.  Warren then scored two straight baskets from FIU turnovers. Almond closed the lead to within three, but Southern Miss did not get any closer, so the Panthers pulled away with the victory.

Lee-McNelis says that, despite her cancer diagnosis this season, she will continue to coach for the Lady Eagles next year. She says if the freshmen continue to grow and the junior class develops their skills, the team has an “unbelievably bright future”. 

“Nobody fights harder than [her],” Almond said of Lee-McNelis’ decision. “She isn’t going anywhere any time soon.”

“I am really good to go. I look forward to it and look forward to the future of this program,” Lee-McNelis said.

Previous articlePen Pal program offers the elderly connection despite COVID-19
Next articleSouthern Miss falls in first round of Conference USA tournament, ends 2020-2021 season
Charlie Luttrell

Latest news

BasketballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss falls in first round of Conference USA tournament, ends 2020-2021 season

Southern Miss’s men’s basketball season came to an end March 9 as Rice pulled away with a...
Read more
BasketballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Lady Eagles fall short of completing comeback, ending season

The Lady Eagles’ basketball season ended March 10 after the team fell 85-75 to FIU in the...
Read more
LocalBrian Winters -
0

Pen Pal program offers the elderly connection despite COVID-19

For residents at nursing homes, COVID-19 has severely limited socialization and family contact. Though they were isolated...
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentSkyla Langley -
0

Life is Beautiful will be first music festival held since COVID-19 outbreak

The Life is Beautiful (LiB) music festival in Las Vegas will be the first music festival held...
Read more
Arts & Entertainmentmary murphy -
0

Harry and Meghan talk racism, abuse with Oprah

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7,...
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss Volleyball splits series with UAB

Southern Miss avoided a series sweep by rebounding from its first loss against the University of Alabama...
Read more

Must read

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Basketball

Southern Miss falls in first round of Conference USA tournament, ends 2020-2021 season

Southern Miss’s men’s basketball season came to...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Sports

Southern Miss Volleyball splits series with UAB

Southern Miss avoided a series sweep by...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Soccer

Southern Miss’s attack gets Golden Eagles a win

Southern Miss (3-2) broke a two-game losing...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Baseball

Southern Miss fights to win series against UConn

Southern Miss (4-3) ultimately won its series...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz