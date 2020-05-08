  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Arts & Entertainment ‘Last of Us Part II’ leaks further need for...
Arts & Entertainment

‘Last of Us Part II’ leaks further need for better working conditions

By William Lowery

-

55
0

After indefinitely delaying the game, Sony announced a June 19 release date for the highly anticipated “The Last of Us Part II.” What should have been a momentous occasion was soured when large portions of the game got leaked to the public.

A Naughty Dog employee reportedly leaked information to the game regarding story details and character roles. When this happened, websites and YouTube personalities alike jumped at the opportunity to tell the masses about the story, how they liked the development of the characters, and so on. The early reaction from those who have talked about the leaks has not been extremely positive. Multiple YouTube personalities said they would not buy the game because the story was garbage and encouraged the masses to do so through their clickbait videos. 

Naughty Dog went into damage control as soon as possible, though a lot of damage had already been done. This is due to the other major concern talked about as a result of this incident: the problem of crunch times plaguing the industry.

Being a game developer sounds like a fun job. You get to create new, exciting adventures and work with beloved franchises that you are incredibly passionate about. Recently, though, numerous stories have been reported on the brutal working conditions many studios deal with in order to get games released on time, especially regarding the excessive overtime needed to work for little to no extra compensation.

Former Kotaku writer Jason Schrier has written numerous articles and books about the difficult process of game development, and when he interviewed various Naughty Dog employees for an article on the development of “The Last of Us Part II,” many individuals cited the strenuous working conditions at the company. One developer even commented that “This game is really good, but at a huge cost to the people [working on it].”

There is a strong likelihood those conditions caused one of the employees to snap, and, rather than discuss the problem with management, decide to leak a lot of content pertaining to the upcoming game to the Internet, possibly knowing the potential backlash that would surface regarding the game or the culture around it.  

Leaks are a common occurrence, but this is the first time the leak originated from within the studio and was done out of spite. Imagine if the “Half Life 2” leak from years ago was not the result of some hacker, but a disgruntled Valve employee? What does this say about the company involved that someone working on a game for years would grow so bitter over it that they would leak it?

Game developers need proper working conditions, but for some reason, the industry has yet to input standards and working regulations for what should be deemed an “ethical working space.” If game development is going to continue to be a nightmare for studios, then something needs to be done and soon.

If you are someone who is curious to see what was leaked, don’t look it up. The game comes out next month, so ignore the clickbait YouTube videos by talentless hacks and just wait to experience the game yourself. At the same time, however, look into the arguments being made over crunch time in the industry. Gaming companies need to figure out how to fix the problem of laborious development cycles if they want to ensure the best quality for games to come. Creating video games should be a fun experience driven by a team with passion, not a sweatshop which mentally and physically exhausts those working in it.

Previous articleFirst phase of reopening should include food courts, construction, farm businesses
Next articleNow is the time to reopen Mississippi
William Lowery

Latest news

OpinionMichael Mapp -
0

Now is the time to reopen Mississippi

Now is the time to reopen. Our communities will not make it if nonessential businesses remain closed.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘Last of Us Part II’ leaks further need for better working conditions

After indefinitely delaying the game, Sony announced a June 19 release date for the highly anticipated “The Last of Us Part II.” What should have been a momentous occasion was soured when large portions of the game got leaked to the public.
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

First phase of reopening should include food courts, construction, farm businesses

Stores that offer services for food cultivation, farming, livestock and fishing should be able to resume their service in the preliminary phase of reopening.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘Predator Hunting Grounds’ is a great idea lacking in content

“Predator Hunting Grounds” delivers the thrills of the franchise’s early entries, but the lack of content and polish hold back the game considerably.
Read more
LifestyleEarl Stoudemire -
0

Seniors adjust post-graduation plans

Now, after one month of staying inside and practicing social distancing, college seniors are taking big hits in their final weeks at school, including being unsure on how to move into the future and mourning the loss of their great last moments of collegiate fun.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

‘Never Have I Ever’ is a tight-packed dramedy about adolescence

“Never Have I Ever” is a coming of age Netflix series focusing on an Indian American girl who is processing the trauma of her temporary paralysis and father’s death.
Read more

Must read

OpinionMichael Mapp -
0

Now is the time to reopen Mississippi

Now is the time to reopen. Our communities will not make it if nonessential businesses remain closed.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘Last of Us Part II’ leaks further need for better working conditions

After indefinitely delaying the game, Sony announced a June 19 release date for the highly anticipated “The Last of Us Part II.” What should have been a momentous occasion was soured when large portions of the game got leaked to the public.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

‘Predator Hunting Grounds’ is a great idea lacking in content

“Predator Hunting Grounds” delivers the thrills of the franchise’s early entries, but the lack of content and polish hold back the game considerably.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Never Have I Ever’ is a tight-packed dramedy about adolescence

“Never Have I Ever” is a coming of age Netflix series focusing on an Indian American girl who is processing the trauma of her temporary paralysis and father’s death.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Hollywood:’ a fantasy that will not change the past

Netflix’s new seven episode series “Hollywood” tells the story of young actresses and actors fighting for careers in the golden age of Hollywood. ﻿
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Last Dance’ is must-watch sports entertainment

The highly anticipated Michael Jordan documentary miniseries, “The Last Dance,” premiered April 19 on ESPN. During the sport-less times of the coronavirus pandemic, the series provides fulfilling entertainment that shows Jordan's story from a new perspective.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz