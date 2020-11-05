  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Little Big is theme for Southern Miss Jazz Lab...
News

Little Big is theme for Southern Miss Jazz Lab Band’s Fall Concert

By Brian Winters

-

211
0

The University of Southern Mississippi Jazz Lab Band will present its Fall concert of its 2020-21 season in a live streaming event from Marsh Auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. 

The program, unlike previous years, will feature music for a Little Big Band, a reduced size ensemble. A traditional big band includes four trumpets, four trombones and five saxes along with a rhythm section of drums, bass, guitar and piano. The Little Big Band, meanwhile, only features seven to eight horns with a rhythm section. 

“This is actually something I have wanted to do for a long time, but always felt compelled to do traditional big bands in order to provide performance opportunities for as many students as possible during their studies at Southern Miss,” said Larry Panella, Director of Jazz Studies. “Now, because of COVID-19 rehearsal space restrictions, we’ve ventured into this new direction and the students are really enjoying the music and the more open setting it provides for soloists and ensemble performance.” 

The COVID-19 pandemic and its social distancing requirements made it so that a Little Big Band is a much more viable performing option. Though made famous in such landmark recordings as Miles Davis’ ‘Birth of the Cool’ and saxophonist Art Pepper’s ‘Art Pepper +11’, the Little Big Band previously was mostly viable as a cost saving measure while touring. 

Now, artists such as the late Maynard Fergusen, Michael Bublé, and Harry Connick Jr. have routinely used this smaller sized band for backing for vocal performances during COVID-19. This pandemic has resulted in a chance to explore new and old music in a format that straddles the genres of the Big Band and combo. 

The Jazz Lab Bands are conducted by Larry Panella, Director of Jazz Studies and Gabriel Scavassa Borin, Graduate Assistant to the Jazz Studies Program. Works by Marty Paich from the ‘Art Pepper +11’ album along with arrangements by Mike Tomaro and Rob McConnell will be performed.
While not open to a public audience, the concert will be streamed free of charge on the School of Music’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/usmmusic1.

Previous article‘The Celluloid Closet’ shows the hardships of queer culture
Next article‘Bad Hair’ is relatable, terrifying
Brian Winters

Latest news

Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

All hits, no misses with Queen Naija’s debut ‘Missunderstood’

The R&B and Soul singer Queen Naija returned this Friday with her debut album, simply titled ‘Missunderstood’.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

‘Social Distance’ feels repetitive, but truthful

While quarantine documentaries and films feel a bit repetitive, ‘Social Distance’, released on Netflix Oct. 15, seems all too real compared to the apocalypse-type genre many directors are turning to.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentSarah Burse -
0

‘Bad Hair’ is relatable, terrifying

‘Bad Hair’, which released Oct. 23, is a horror film that was written and directed by Justin Simien. It captures both the relatable and horrific struggles of black women in the 80s due to their hair.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Little Big is theme for Southern Miss Jazz Lab Band’s Fall Concert

The University of Southern Mississippi Jazz Lab Band will present its Fall concert of its 2020-21 season in a live streaming event from Marsh Auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentSarah Burse -
0

‘The Celluloid Closet’ shows the hardships of queer culture

‘The Celluloid Closet’, based on Vito Russo’s 1981 book of the same name, is an eye-opening documentary to watch.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Southern Miss defies national trends, reaches highest enrollment in six years

The University of Southern Mississippi announced enrollment numbers for the Fall 2020 semester, with a total enrollment at its highest level since 2014.
Read more

Must read

Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

All hits, no misses with Queen Naija’s debut ‘Missunderstood’

The R&B and Soul singer Queen Naija returned this Friday with her debut album, simply titled ‘Missunderstood’.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

‘Social Distance’ feels repetitive, but truthful

While quarantine documentaries and films feel a bit repetitive, ‘Social Distance’, released on Netflix Oct. 15, seems all too real compared to the apocalypse-type genre many directors are turning to.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Southern Miss defies national trends, reaches highest enrollment in six years

The University of Southern Mississippi announced enrollment numbers for the Fall 2020 semester, with a total enrollment at its highest level since 2014.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
News

Brett Benigno on socially distanced homecoming

Homecoming elections looked quite different this year, but that did not stop some of The University of Southern Mississippi’s best students from running.
Morgan Lawrence -
0
Read more
News

Have you checked on your professors?

There have been a lot of stories about how students have struggled because of remote learning. But students are not the only ones struggling with this semester.
Sarah Burse -
0
Read more
News

What’s on the ballot this November?

The 2020 presidential election is now just a few short weeks away. On Nov. 3, voters will have the opportunity to exercise their civic duty, able to give their opinions on topics ranging from the general election to the state flag.
Carter Lishen -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz