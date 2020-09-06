  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Arts & Entertainment “Love In Time of Corona”: hit and miss
Arts & Entertainment

“Love In Time of Corona”: hit and miss

By Jakori Beauchamp

-

168
0

The latest Hulu and Freeform miniseries, “Love In Time of Corona”, follows the lives of four different couples and how they operate their households during the COVID-19 pandemic in California. 

With the show billing itself as the first “pandemic romance show,” it wasn’t as eye-catching as the billing wanted it to be. After briefly watching the show, many noticed that it wasn’t much different from any other Hulu, Netflix or Freeform original series. 

In the first episode, “The Course of Love”, the show introduces the main four couples, setting up their lives so far and how they are personally connected. 

The first couple we meet is one of two of the black couples featured on the show, film producer James, portrayed by Leslie Odom Jr., and his wife Sade, portrayed by Nicolette Robinson. Although James is usually away from home, the pandemic reconnects him and Sade, and they explore their relationship once more now that they’re spending a lot more time together. 

We’re next introduced to musician Elle and stylist Oscar, portrayed by Rainey Qualley and Tommy Dorfman respectively. They’re roommates who navigate single life during the pandemic by crushing on neighbors and going on Zoom dates. 

After that, we meet college students Sophie, portrayed by Ava Bellows, and Jordan, portrayed by Tyler Alvarez. Sophie and Jordan just went through a breakup a little before the stay-at-home order, meaning Sophie has to move back home. This further complicates things between Sophie’s parents Sarah (Rya Kihlstedt) and Paul (Gil Bellows), as they have to pretend to be happy together when, in reality, they have recently decided to separate.

Finally, we meet Nanda, James’s mother and Sophie’s former teacher, portrayed by L. Scott Caldwell. She’s looking forward to celebrating her 50th anniversary with her husband Charles, portrayed by Charlie Robinson. However, Charles is struggling to recover from pneumonia, and is unable to come home from a facility because of COVID-19 mandates.

Throughout the duration of the first episode, it’s easy to notice that all of these plots have been recycled. Sade and James are a typical mainstream Hollywood black couple. You have the light-skinned black woman with the dark-skinned black man. It’s very rare to find a younger dark-complected woman in the starring roles in these kinds of shows, nevertheless in a black-on-black relationship. In addition, Elle and Oscar portray a typical friendship between a stereotypical white queer male and his stereotypical straight white best friend. It’s no surprise that Sophie, being the woke white girl, is paired with Jordan, being the selfish white privileged male. There are no new things being done with these relationships, so they get extremely boring extremely quickly. 

The actual enjoyable parts of the show revolved around James, Sade, Nanda and Charles. There was a much more unique emotional aspect with these couples  than many others. One of the most inspiring parts of the show was a Facetime dinner date between Nanda and Charles. Nanda, in particular, is really well done, as she reflects often on her past parenting, reevaluating her relationship with her estranged son during quarantine. James and Sade also have a more interesting dynamic than the other couples, as, at one point, they argue over whether or not to bring a child into a world where police brutality and systemic racism are ever-present concerns.

However, out of those bright spots, the overall show is pretty bland and not eye-catching. A lot of the storylines used were just recycled storylines that many have already seen before from better shows. The show is also very unrealistic, considering there were no concerns about financial instability among any of the characters.

“Love In The Time of Corona’s” casting and storylines are too uninspired and too boring for it to proudly bill itself as the first “pandemic romance show”. 

“ Majority of the characters seem well-off and or living above the poverty line in nice homes, with some of them even living in mansions. This pandemic shows contrast’s from other shows strictly by being set in a time during a pandemic to other shows. It’s a light hearted romantic comedy with drama beneath the surface that is wrapped up within the 4 episodes. This show even shed minimal light on what’s happening in regards to COVID-19 and focuses mainly on the storylines and dynamics of the characters.”

Previous articleSouthern Miss drops season opener to South Alabama
Jakori Beauchamp

Latest news

Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

“Love In Time of Corona”: hit and miss

The latest Hulu and Freeform miniseries, “Love In Time of Corona”, follows the lives of four different couples and how they operate their households during the COVID-19 pandemic in California.
Read more
FootballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss drops season opener to South Alabama

In the first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) matchup of the 2020 football season, the Southern Miss Golden...
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentSarah Burse -
0

Southern Miss art and theater continue amid pandemic

Instead of watching a theater production amid a crowd, many are experiencing performances behind a screen. This trend has continued with Southern Miss, as the School of Performing and Visual Arts gets used to new production styles amid a pandemic.
Read more
NewsCarter Lishen -
0

Pocket Museum Breathes ‘Signs of Life’ to Hattiesburg Side Streets

Have you found Mississippi’s tiniest museum? You may have walked right past it! The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is the Hub City’s quirky new hideaway.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Stop preparing for a climate crisis; we’re already there

Global leaders have been stressing to their citizens for years to begin preparing for a climate crisis when, in actuality, we’re already in one.
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Republican Convention Helps Trump Reelection

The Republican National Convention was held between Aug. 24 to Aug. 27 to convey the Republican agendas among the people of the nation, emphasizing the importance of re-electing President Donald Trump.
Read more

Must read

Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

“Love In Time of Corona”: hit and miss

The latest Hulu and Freeform miniseries, “Love In Time of Corona”, follows the lives of four different couples and how they operate their households during the COVID-19 pandemic in California.
Read more
FootballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss drops season opener to South Alabama

In the first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)...
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

Southern Miss art and theater continue amid pandemic

Instead of watching a theater production amid a crowd, many are experiencing performances behind a screen. This trend has continued with Southern Miss, as the School of Performing and Visual Arts gets used to new production styles amid a pandemic.
Sarah Burse -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

The Killers release new album amid pandemic and allegations

From the band that once had every college freshman jamming out to “Mr. Brightside”, The Killers are once again exceeding expectations with their new album, “Imploding the Mirage.”
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Teenage Fever’? More Like Teenage Excellence

Now, almost a year into her career, Paige has finally released her highly anticipated debut album, “Teenage Fever”.
Jakori Beauchamp -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Bands Still Jam During the Pandemic

Social distancing and stay-at-home orders throughout the pandemic have made it difficult for some bands to reach their audiences or maintain income.
Hannah Houston -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz