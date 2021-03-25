Margaret MacMillan to Give Dale Center’s McCarthy Lecture March 29

The Dale Center for the Study of War & Society at The University of Southern Mississippi will host renowned historian Margaret MacMillan on Monday, March 29, for the Center’s 2021 Richard McCarthy Lecture.

MacMillan, a New York Times bestselling author and visiting distinguished historian at the nonpartisan think tank, Council on Foreign Relations, will discuss her latest book, War: How Conflict Shaped Us.The event is free and open to the public via Zoom (Webinar ID: 916 8861 7570; Passcode: 95361926).

The Richard McCarthy Lecture Series was founded in 2006 through the generous support of Dr. Richard McCarthy and Dr. Craig Howard, and is designed to bring together students, faculty and community members to access cutting edge research in the field of War and Society. Over the years, the McCarthy Lecture Series has provided the campus and Hattiesburg communities a broad range of programming, ranging from a panel discussion led by veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to lectures by leading historians like MacMillan.

“We are so pleased to have a scholar of Professor MacMillan’s stature as the 2021 McCarthy speaker. Her work has changed the way we understand war and peace, and we look forward to a lively discussion of her latest book,” Allison Abra Ph.D., Dale Center faculty fellow, said. “ We are also very grateful for the continued support of Dr. McCarthy and Dr. Howard, which enables us to offer great events like this, and to an even larger audience this year through the virtual format.”

Professor MacMillan specializes in British imperial history and the international history of the 19th and 20th centuries, and is the author of several books, including the critically-acclaimed and best-selling Paris 1919, She is an emeritus professor of international history at Oxford and a professor of history at the University of Toronto. She was provost of Trinity College at the University of Toronto from 2002 to 2007 and warden of St Antony’s College, University of Oxford from 2007 to 2017.You can learn more about Professor MacMillan and her work by visiting margaretmacmillan.com. You can learn more about the Richard McCarthy Lecture Series here: https://www.usm.edu/dale-center-war-society/richard-mccarthy-lecture-series.php.