  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Margaret MacMillan to Give Dale Center’s McCarthy Lecture March...
NewsOn Campus

Margaret MacMillan to Give Dale Center’s McCarthy Lecture March 29

By Brian Winters

-

220
0

The Dale Center for the Study of War & Society at The University of Southern Mississippi will host renowned historian Margaret MacMillan on Monday, March 29, for the Center’s 2021 Richard McCarthy Lecture.

MacMillan, a New York Times bestselling author and visiting distinguished historian at the nonpartisan think tank, Council on Foreign Relations, will discuss her latest book, War: How Conflict Shaped Us.The event is free and open to the public via Zoom (Webinar ID: 916 8861 7570; Passcode: 95361926).

The Richard McCarthy Lecture Series was founded in 2006 through the generous support of Dr. Richard McCarthy and Dr. Craig Howard, and is designed to bring together students, faculty and community members to access cutting edge research in the field of War and Society. Over the years, the McCarthy Lecture Series has provided the campus and Hattiesburg communities a broad range of programming, ranging from a panel discussion led by veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to lectures by leading historians like MacMillan. 

“We are so pleased to have a scholar of Professor MacMillan’s stature as the 2021 McCarthy speaker. Her work has changed the way we understand war and peace, and we look forward to a lively discussion of her latest book,” Allison Abra Ph.D., Dale Center faculty fellow, said. “ We are also very grateful for the continued support of Dr. McCarthy and Dr. Howard, which enables us to offer great events like this, and to an even larger audience this year through the virtual format.” 

Professor MacMillan specializes in British imperial history and the international history of the 19th and 20th centuries, and is the author of several books, including the critically-acclaimed and best-selling Paris 1919, She is an emeritus professor of international history at Oxford and a professor of history at the University of Toronto. She was provost of Trinity College at the University of Toronto from 2002 to 2007 and warden of St Antony’s College, University of Oxford from 2007 to 2017.You can learn more about Professor MacMillan and her work by visiting margaretmacmillan.com. You can learn more about the Richard McCarthy Lecture Series here: https://www.usm.edu/dale-center-war-society/richard-mccarthy-lecture-series.php.

Previous articleDrew Brees’s retirement marks end of a historic era
Next articleJustin Bieber serves ‘Justice’ with new album
Brian Winters

Latest news

Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

Justin Bieber serves ‘Justice’ with new album

This past Friday, pop singer Justin Bieber released his sixth studio album, ‘Justice’. This album serves as...
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Margaret MacMillan to Give Dale Center’s McCarthy Lecture March 29

The Dale Center for the Study of War & Society at The University of Southern Mississippi will...
Read more
OpinionCharlie Luttrell -
0

Drew Brees’s retirement marks end of a historic era

Even though the NFL community expected Drew Brees to retire within the next few years, the official...
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Daylight Savings should be put to rest

For years now, many Americans have accepted the fact they have to wind their clocks back and...
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Remote work might be too much to handle

Remote work, once considered a far-fetched idea, has suddenly become a reality for many due to various...
Read more
BaseballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss pitchers lead way to second straight series sweep

Southern Miss swept its second consecutive home series last week, as it relied on strong pitching performances...
Read more

Must read

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Features

OLLI at USM invests in lifelong learning

Life is full of learning experiences. Humans...
Kara Lowe -
0
Read more
Local

Pen Pal program offers the elderly connection despite COVID-19

For residents at nursing homes, COVID-19 has...
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
Local

Nannie Mac’s expands to include a coffee shop

Kye and Nannie McMullan, owners of Nannie...
Morgan Lawrence -
0
Read more
News

Southern Miss offers education majors Virtual Reality teaching experience

Faculty in The University of Southern Mississippi...
Brian Winters -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz